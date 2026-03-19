Gulf countries warn Iran to ‘halt attacks' after 'legitimate targets' threat

Since the war started on February 28 when Israel and the United States attacked Iran and after the killing of its supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Islamic Republic has been consistently attacking the US military bases, the commercial and energy hubs in the gulf countries, in retaliation. Iran also choked off the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow corridor through which major oil and gas supplies pass from Gulf countries to the rest of the world.

The ministers 'strongly condemned and denounced' what they described as deliberate Iranian attacks targeting multiple countries, including Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states.

The statement followed a consultative ministerial meeting held in Riyadh on March 18, bringing together foreign ministers from Qatar, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Pakistan , Saudi Arabia, Syria, Turkey, and the UAE .

Group of Arab and Islamic countries on Thursday issued a strong joint statement condemning Iran’s recent missile and drone attacks across the region, and warning that continued escalation threatens regional security, sovereignty stability. It also said that attacks on energy hubs have created a global maritime instability, leading to an energy crisis all over the world.

Iran's ‘legitimate targets’ warning to Gulf neighbour On March 19, Iran also attacked a key energy infrastructure in Qatar - Ras Laffan Industrial City - in reply to Israel hitting its natural gas facility. Iran has also attacked the civilian areas in the Gulf countries, including aiports and tourist spots in Dubai, Bahrain and Qatar.

Iran had warned Gulf nations that several key energy installations could become 'legitimate targets' following Israel’s strike on its massive South Pars gas field, a move that has rattled global oil and gas markets.

According to Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency, facilities in Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE are among those at potential risk of retaliatory airstrikes. Separately, Fars news agency reported that attacks on Iran’s energy infrastructure “will not go unanswered.”

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“These attacks cannot be justified under any pretext,” the statement said, underlining that targeting civilian infrastructure constitutes a serious violation of international law and humanitarian norms.

Reaffirming the right of nations to defend themselves under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, the ministers called on Iran to immediately cease all hostile actions. They stressed that de-escalation, respect for sovereignty, and adherence to international law are essential for restoring stability in the region.

The statement adds that future ties with Iran will hinge on its respect for the sovereignty of states, non-interference in their internal affairs, and a commitment to refrain from violating territorial integrity or using and developing military capabilities to threaten countries in the region.

The group of Arab and Islamic countries also warned against any Iranian move to disrupt international navigation in the Strait of Hormuz or threaten shipping lanes in the Bab al-Mandab, both critical chokepoints for global energy supplies.