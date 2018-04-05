Under treatment for kidney-related problem, says Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday said he was being treated for kidney-related problem and certain infections and was working from a “controlled environment” at home.

“I am being treated for kidney related problems and certain infections that I have contracted. I am therefore currently working from controlled environment at home. The future course of my treatment would be determined by the doctors treating me,” the minister wrote on Twitter.

Leader of the house in the Rajya Sabha, Jaitley is one of the senior-most ministers in the Narendra Modi government and is considered one of the key troubleshooters of the government and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).