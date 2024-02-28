Understanding people’s problems makes better judges, says CJI

Better judges are those who can understand people’s problems, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud said on Tuesday, adding that a stronger tool for a judge is not the legal knowledge but the desire to understand human life. Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud. (File)

Welcoming four newly elevated judges of the Supreme Court at a function organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association, CJI said, “While the knowledge of law and the context of its enactment are important, it is ultimately the understanding of people’s problems that makes us better lawyers and judges.”

The four judges felicitated at the event were justices Satish Chandra Sharma, Augustine George Masih, Sandeep Mehta and PB Varale. While justice Varala, hailing from the Scheduled Caste community, was elevated to the top court on January 25 this year, the other three judges joined the Supreme Court on November 9, 2023.

Describing each judge, the CJI read out judgments rendered by these judges while sitting in various high courts showing their sensitivity to marginalised sections of population and specially-abled persons. He said, “Legal power is not enough for a judge. The stronger tool is their desire to understand human life.”

Justice Sharma was the chief justice of the Delhi high court prior to his elevation. He was one of the youngest lawyers designated as a senior advocate by the Madhya Pradesh high court at 42. Justice Masih headed the Rajasthan high court and was described by CJI as a “workaholic” judge known for convening midnight hearings in urgent cases.

Justice Mehta, who was earlier the chief justice of the Gauhati high court was complimented by CJI for being an able administrator in digitising courts. CJI recounted the close association of justice Varale’s family with the Constitution’s chief architect BR Ambedkar. Describing the judge as “public-spirited” who took up several suo motu cases of social significance, CJI said that it was Ambedkar who guided justice Varale’s father to join law and later become a judicial officer.