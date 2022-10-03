Undertrial accused of sexually assaulting minor ends life

A 21-year-old undertrial at Belagavi’s Hindalga jail, facing charges for sexually assaulting a minor, ended his life, police said on Sunday.

The case was registered about five months ago when the girl informed her parents the same day of the incident, said an official. According to the victim, she was at home when the assault was carried out when all others in the family were out working.

The undertrial was lodged in Hindalaga jail after he was accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl, said an official. The girl was a Class 9 student in Belagavi, said the official. His body was found from his jail cell on Sunday morning, prison officials said.

“He was an inmate in the common barracks and hung himself using a bedsheet,” an official said, pleading anonymity. “We rushed him to the hospital, however, he succumbed to his injuries,” the official added further.

The inmate was lodged in jail for over five months. His family had applied for bail in the local court but the plea was rejected, said the official in the know of the developments.

The Agriculture Produce Marketing Corporation (APMC) police have started inquest proceedings in the case. The accused was booked in a case under the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC), said police.