‘A brief moment in history’: China envoy on clash that killed 20 Indians

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 23:33 IST

The June 15 clash between Indian and Chinese forces was an “unfortunate incident” and “a brief moment from the perspective of history”, and the two sides should now “seek common ground while reserving differences”, Chinese envoy Sun Weidong has said.

Sun made the remarks at a China-India youth webinar organised on August 18, though the transcript of his speech was released by the Chinese embassy only on Tuesday. The remarks came against the backdrop of India urging China to speedily address outstanding issues that have held up the disengagement and de-escalation process along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The envoy’s speech largely focused on historical links between the two countries and how the two sides, as ancient civilisations, should respect each other and seek common ground. He also said China’s “basic foreign policy towards India remains unchanged”.

In the only reference in his speech to the June 15 clash, which left 20 Indian soldiers dead and caused unspecified Chinese casualties, Sun said: “Not long ago, an unfortunate incident happened in the border areas that neither China nor India would like to see. Now we are working to handle it properly. It is a brief moment from the perspective of history.”

The envoy added, “China sees India as a partner instead of a rival, and an opportunity instead of a threat. We hope to put the boundary question at an appropriate place in bilateral relations, properly handle differences through dialogue and consultation, and push bilateral relations back on track at an early date.”

There was no immediate response to the Chinese envoy’s remarks from Indian officials.

In an apparent response to the Indian government’s “Atmanirbhar Bharat” (self-reliant India) initiative that was launched after the border standoff began, Sun said: “No country can be isolated from the rest of the world and seek development on its own. We should not only adhere to self-reliance, but also stick to opening up to the outside world in line with the trend of globalisation.”

He pointed out China has been India’s largest trading partner for many years and the two economies are interdependent. “I think the two big economies of China and India should attract each other like magnets, rather than forcefully separate them,” he said.

The envoy outlined three reasons to show that China’s foreign policy towards India has not changed – the basic national conditions of the two countries remain unchanged, their orientation as partners, friendly cooperation and common development remain unchanged, and the “general structure that China and India cannot develop without each other remains unchanged”.

Sun noted the Chinese people often say it is important to have a “long-term perspective rather than only looking at the present”, and there is need to see that “friendly cooperation between China and India is...the general trend”.

“Only by seeing this can we maintain objective and rational judgment and correctly handle the differences between the two sides. I am convinced that China and India...have the wisdom and ability to properly handle bilateral relations,” he added.

Sun further said the two countries should “treat each other’s differences in a mature and rational manner”. He added: “We need to understand each other, seek common ground while reserving differences, and work together to build a community with a shared future for mankind.”

The two “rising major neighbours” should “abandon the old mindset of drawing lines by ideology, and get rid of the old game of ‘one’s gain is another’s loss’ and ‘zero-sum game’”, or else “you would be led astray and go down a wrong path”, Sun said.

Mutual respect and equal treatment alone can enhance mutual understanding and trust, avoid suspicion and misunderstanding, and “realise the goal of ‘Dragon-Elephant Tango’ between China and India on the road of peaceful coexistence and common development”, the envoy said.