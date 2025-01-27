Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jan 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand from today: What it proposes for marriages, divorces

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jan 27, 2025 11:26 AM IST

Uttarakhand is set to become the first state in India to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

The chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of Uttarakhand will roll out the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) the state on Monday, making the hill state first in independent India to implement the civil code.

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. (File Photo/PTI)
Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. (File Photo/PTI)

The Dhami government, which won a re-election in March 2022 in Uttarakhand, had promised to bring the UCC if voted to power.

The Uniform Civil Code, Uttarakhand, 2024, will apply to every resident of the state, except members of Scheduled Tribes, and persons whose customary rights are protected under Part XXI (or 21) of the Constitution.

Uttarakhand residents living outside will also come under the UCC.

Here's what it says on marriages:

1. The UCC standardises the legal marriage age for men and women at 21 and 18 years, respectively, and establishes uniform grounds and procedures.

2. It prohibits both polygamy and ‘halala’ across all communities.

3. While marriage rituals can be performed under religious customs or legal provisions, marriages will have to be registered within 60 days.

4. Registration of live-in relationships will be mandatory as well (for protection and legal recognition).

5. Marriages solemnised before March 26, 2010, or outside Uttarakhand, can (not a mandatory requirement) be registered within 180 days of the Act coming into effect.

6. Any soldier, air force personnel engaged in an expedition/actual warfare, or a mariner at sea, can make a ‘privileged will,’ for which rules have been kept flexible.

7. The Uttarakhand UCC establishes a streamlined framework for wills (creation and cancellation) and supplementary documents (known as codicils) under testamentary succession.

Divorce under Uttarakhand UCC

In UCC, the reasons for and grounds for divorce for husband and wife are the same. Therefore, the husband can now divorce, and the wife can also demand divorce on the same basis.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 27, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On