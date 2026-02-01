Union Budget 2026–27 lays foundation for developed India: Chhattisgarh CM Sai

Raipur: Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday called the Union Budget 2026–27 a “historic document”, adding that it lays a strong foundation for India’s golden and developed future. Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday called the Union Budget 2026–27 a “historic document.” (PTI)

After watching the Union Budget speech by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the Kushabhau Thakre Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state office in Raipur, Sai said that the Budget, prepared at Kartavya Bhavan, focuses on three core duties—economic growth and employment generation, fulfilling public aspirations, and strengthening the spirit of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.

He said that Chhattisgarh would directly benefit from several of the provisions announced.

Referring to India’s steady economic growth of nearly 7%, Sai attributed the progress to the prime minister’s strong leadership and visionary approach. “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the budget would prove to be a milestone for the upliftment of the poor, farmers, youth, women, the middle class, and the working population,” he said.

The chief minister said the budget includes major measures to enhance farmers’ income and strengthen the rural economy. “Plans have been outlined to boost agricultural productivity through artificial intelligence and modern technology, promote animal husbandry and the dairy sector, and generate employment through local industries and handicrafts under the Mahatma Gandhi Gram Swaraj initiative,” he added.

He said that the Budget 2026 sees special emphasis on employment generation for youth, with new opportunities expected in startups, MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises), manufacturing, and tourism.

Promotion of tourism will accelerate local economic growth and create employment opportunities for young people within their own regions, he added, noting that foreign travel and overseas education will also become more affordable.

Speaking on the allocation of ₹10,000 crore to the biopharma sector, Sai said this would help reduce the cost of medicines for serious diseases such as cancer and diabetes. “Healthcare has received a significant boost, with plans to upgrade district hospitals, establish emergency and trauma centres in every district, and promote mental health services and Ayurveda. Five regional hubs for medical tourism will also be set up across states, improving healthcare services and creating employment,” he added.

The chief minister also said that the expansion of the Lakhpati Didi scheme will support women through credit-linked self-employment and entrepreneurship, while the announcement of girls’ hostels in every district will improve access to higher education.

To strengthen economic infrastructure, Sai said that the finance minister has announced seven high-speed rail corridors, 20 new waterways, large textile parks, mineral corridors in four states, and an increase in funding for the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS) to ₹40,000 crore.

He added that income tax procedures have been simplified, providing relief to small taxpayers. “Prices of several daily-use items, including medicines, clothing, footwear, mobile phones, EV batteries, solar equipment, and biogas-CNG, are expected to fall, offering direct relief to the public,” he said.

“The Union Budget 2026–27 strengthens the spirit of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas and Sabka Vishwas, and will ensure inclusive development across Chhattisgarh and the entire country,” he said.