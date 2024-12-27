Union Cabinet expresses ‘profound sorrow’ over former PM Manmohan Singh’s demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet on Friday paid homage to India’s 13th PM Dr Manmohan Singh, who passed away in the national capital on December 26 at the age of 92 and said in a resolution that Singh “left his imprint on our national life. In his passing away, the Nation has lost an eminent statesman, renowned economist and a distinguished leader.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays his last respects to former PM Manmohan Singh at the latter’s residence in New Delhi on Friday. (HT Photo)

Observing a two-minute silence, the Cabinet said in its resolution, “The Cabinet expresses profound sorrow over the sad demise of Dr. Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of India on 26 December 2024, at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi.”

“Born on September 26, 1932, in village Gah, West Punjab in the Punjab province of undivided India, Dr. Singh had a brilliant academic career. He obtained a master’s degree in economics from Panjab University in 1954 and received his Tripos in Economics from University of Cambridge in 1957 with First Class Honours. He was awarded a D. Phil Degree by the University of Oxford in 1962,” it said.

“Dr Singh began his career as a Senior Lecturer in Panjab University, Chandigarh and became Professor of Economics in the same University. In 1969, he became Professor of International Trade at the Delhi School of Economics, Delhi University. Dr. Manmohan Singh became Economic Adviser in 1971 in the then Ministry of Foreign Trade. He was Chief Economic Adviser, Ministry of Finance (1972-76), Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs (November 1976 to April 1980), Member Secretary, Planning Commission (April 1980 to September 1982), and Governor of Reserve Bank of India (September 1982 to January 1985),” the resolution read.

The Cabinet recalled the awards conferred upon Singh, including the Padma Vibhushan in 1987, and said, “Dr Manmohan Singh served as India’s Finance Minister between 1991 and 1996. His role in ushering in a comprehensive policy of economic reforms is well recognised. Dr Singh became the Prime Minister of India on 22 May 2004 and served as Prime Minister till...2014.”

“Dr Manmohan Singh has left his imprint on our national life. In his passing away, the nation has lost an eminent statesman, renowned economist and a distinguished leader,” it added.

Earlier in the day, the Centre announced a seven-day national mourning and state funeral for the veteran Congress leader.

“A state mourning is declared for seven days till 01.01.2025. During this mourning period, the National Flag will be flown half-mast throughout Bharat. The National Flag will also be flown at half-mast in all the Indian Missions/High Commissions abroad for seven days till 01.01.2025. Dr. Manmohan Singh will be accorded State Funeral. On the day of State Funeral, a half day holiday will be declared in all the Central Government offices and CPSUs,” the government said in an official statement on Friday.