Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, other Union Cabinet ministers get down to work. Here’s their priority list

As part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 3.0 Cabinet under the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance at the Centre, ministers have assumed office and outlined their priorities for the term. This handout photograph taken and released on June 10, 2024 by the Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB) shows India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) holding the first cabinet meeting, in New Delhi (AFP)

The council of ministers has 30 Cabinet ministers, including five from allied parties—Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas (LJP), Janata Dal (United), Hindustani Awam Morcha Secular (Secular), and Janata Dal (Secular).

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Here’s what some of them said after taking charge of ministries



Rajnath Singh: The Union Defence minister after taking office for the second consecutive term said the new government will focus on improving national security by modernising the armed forces and increasing domestic defence production. He outlined a plan to increase defence exports from ₹21,083 crore to ₹50,000 crore by 2028-29. In the first term of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister, Rajnath Singh headed the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Amit Shah: The Union Home Minister and Minister for Cooperation, Amit Shah, said that the Ministry of Home Affairs will continue to accelerate and strengthen security initiatives and introduce new approaches to realise PM Modi’s vision of a secure Bharat. He also said that the Ministry of Cooperation will remain dedicated to empowering farmers and villages with the vision of ‘Sahakaar Se Samriddhi,’ adding that the government is committed to bringing positive change to the lives of crores of people associated with this sector by providing new opportunities and empowering the idea of cooperation.

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that India will be equipped with world-class, modern infrastructure at an accelerated pace under Narendra Modi’s visionary leadership. Gadkari is at the helm of his ministry for a record third straight term. He also reiterated the implementation of cashless treatment for road accident victims, aiming to provide immediate and comprehensive medical care to those injured on highways.

JP Nadda: Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, JP Nadda after assuming office said India’s healthcare system is recognised globally for its excellence, boasting affordable and advanced infrastructure. This transformation has positioned India as a prominent destination for medical tourism worldwide. He told senior officials to focus on the government’s agenda for the first 100 days, especially on extending the coverage under the Ayushman Bharat scheme for people aged 70 years and above. Nadda held the health portfolio during the Modi government’s first term before he took over as the BJP’s president in 2019.

Nirmala Sitharaman: Union Minister for Finance Nirmala Sitharaman after taking charge of office for the second consecutive term said that the reforms undertaken since 2014 will continue, which will further provide macroeconomic stability and growth for India. She also highlighted India's commendable growth story in recent years amidst global challenges and noted that there is an optimistic economic outlook for the coming years. She told officials to advance the NDA government’s development agenda with renewed vigour and ensure responsive policymaking to achieve the Prime Minister’s vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan: After taking charge, Union Minister for Agriculture Chouhan said in a social media post that the agriculture ministry would work as an important link in realising the resolve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of making India a developed country.

He said farmer welfare is the top priority of the Prime Minister and his fellow ministers and officers will work together as a team. He also handed over a ‘Sankalp Patra’ to his officers, which contains the guarantees of the Prime Minister and also steps to be taken for the welfare of farmers.

S Jaishankar: Taking charge as Union Minister of External Affairs for the second consecutive term, Jaishankar said that it is a very big thing in a democracy for a government to get elected for the third time in a row. The world must believe that India is politically stable and citizens trust their Prime Minister, he saaid. As for China, the government’s focus is to resolve some issues regarding borders. For Pakistan, the Centre will focus on finding a solution to the issue of terrorism and cross-border terrorism, he said.

Manohar Lal Khattar: The Union Minister for Power and Urban Affairs said that his focus will be on the prevention of urban flooding and timely completion of all metro projects in the country. He also asked officers to plan a massive cleanliness and waste-to-wealth campaign.

Piyush Goyal: Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said that the government is committed to creating new opportunities for the youth and working relentlessly for the welfare of all citizens. Under the visionary leadership of PM Modi, the nation is poised to achieve new heights, he said adding that embracing the philosophy of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Prayas, the collective efforts and trust of the people will drive India towards a brighter future.

Dharmendra Pradhan: Union Minister for Education, Dharmendra Pradhan expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his continued confidence and trust in him. He also said that he and his team will look forward to the Prime Minister’s leadership and guidance in breaking new ground in the implementation of NEP 2020, making the learning landscape of the country future-ready, empowering people and establishing India as a 21st-century knowledge economy.

Ram Mohan Naidu: TDP MP and Union Minister for Civil Aviation after assuming the office said that he will work to reducing airfares, which he said pose a challenge for the common man. He said that the government’s goal is to make air travel accessible to everyone, and this can only be achieved if it becomes more affordable.



Rajiv Ranjan Singh: JD(U) MP and Union Minister for Fisheries has directed officials to prepare a strategy for enhancing th export of value-added fisheries products and also directed them to take up with the Ministry of Finance a proposal to issue advisories to all the banks for extending KCC facilities to all eligible fishermen.