Rajnath Singh takes stock of key defence issues, seeks report within 15 days

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday took stock of a raft of defence-related issues, including proposals to boost domestic defence manufacturing, increasing self-reliance, bringing in more military reforms and enhancing research and development, and directed the departments concerned to prepare a time-bound action plan and make a presentation on the action taken report within 15 days, officials aware of the matter said. Union defence minister Rajnath Singh chaired MoD Chintan Shivir on Thursday (Twitter/@rajnathsingh)

Singh presided over a day-long Chintan Shivir marking the culmination of a series of brainstorming sessions held by different departments of the ministry in June.

The main issues discussed during the previous sessions was on cyber security challenges to national security, comprehensive approach to national security, capacity building in defence acquisitions, enhancing production and defence exports, increasing self-reliance, industrial ecosystem and skilled workforce, achieving tri-services synergy, modernisation, identifying and abolishing colonial practices, and defence research and development, the officials said.

Singh chaired a ‘Chintan Shivir’ of the ministry at which “several innovative proposals emerged” to enhance indigenisation content in domestic defence manufacturing, provide better health and pension services and re-settlement to veterans, more collaboration of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) with other research bodies, bringing in more efficiency in the ministry’s functioning and the future roadmap of different organisations, the ministry said in a statement.

The day-long deliberations, spread over six sessions, covered several important issues relating to the department of defence, department of defence production, MoD (finance), department of military affairs, department of ex-servicemen welfare and the DRDO.

Presentations were made by each department and followed by frank and free exchange of ideas, the statement added.

“Had extensive discussions during the day-long ‘MoD Chintan Shivir’ today. Several important issues pertaining to strengthening India’s Defence capabilities and the welfare of our Ex-Servicemen were discussed. I have directed all the concerned departments to prepare a time-bound action plan and make a presentation on the Action Taken Report within 15 days,” Singh tweeted.

Those who took part in the event included minister of state for defence Ajay Bhatt, chief of defence staff General Anil Chauhan, army chief General Manoj Pande, defence secretary Giridhar Aramane, secretary (ex-servicemen welfare) Vijoy Kumar Singh and DRDO chief Samir V Kamat.

The Chintan Shivir was held at a time when India has sharpened its focus on the defence manufacturing sector and taken several measures to achieve self-reliance. These include banning the import of a range of weapons, systems and parts, creating a separate budget for buying locally made military hardware, increasing foreign direct investment from 49% to 74% and improving ease of doing business.

India is eyeing a turnover of Rs.1,75,000 lakh crore in defence manufacturing by 2024-25.

The country’s focus is not only on cutting dependence on imports but also on boosting exports.

India is currently exporting military hardware to around 85 countries, with around 100 firms involved in the exports. It includes missiles, artillery guns, rockets, armoured vehicles, offshore patrol vessels, personal protective gear, a variety of radars, surveillance systems and ammunition.

India has set a defence export target of ₹35,000 crore by 2024-25.

India had on May 19 announced that the value of defence production in the country crossed ₹1 lakh crore for the first time on the back of key reforms to spur growth in the sector. The figure stood at ₹1,06,800 crore in FY 2022-23 compared to ₹95,000 crore in FY 2021-22 and ₹54,951 crore five years ago.