Judicial commission to probe ethnic violence in Manipur: Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday announced the formation of a judicial commission to probe the ethnic violence in Manipur, a federal investigation into six cases related to it, a peace committee, an inter-agency unified command for non-partisan coordination among security agencies, and ₹10 lakh compensation to the families of those killed as he concluded his four-day visit to the state. Union home minister Amit Shah. (PTI)

He said a retired high court chief justice will head the commission. “[The commission]...will probe the violence, the reasons for it, and those responsible for it,” Shah told journalists.

He added governor Anusuiya Uikey will head the peace committee, which will include businesspersons, representatives of political parties, legislators, and members of civil society to ensure an early return to peace.

Shah said several agencies were working in Manipur to ensure peace and that Kuldiep Singh, who was appointed the state’s government’s security advisor when the violence broke out, will head the unified command.

Shah said the Central Bureau of Investigation will investigate six cases including one related to criminal conspiracy behind the violence. He promised an impartial probe into the reasons that led to the violence. “Proper action will be taken against all those responsible to ensure that there is no such violence in the future.”

He said the Union and the state governments will pay ₹5 lakh each to the families of those killed in the violence. “A relief and rehabilitation package for those who were injured and or lost their properties in the violence will be announced on Friday.”

Shah said 30,000 metric-tonne of rice will be provided to Manipur for the next two months. “Eight teams of doctors will arrive in Manipur to provide medical relief to people in Moreh, Churachandpur, and Kangpokpi. Three of these teams have arrived and five more will reach the state on Thursday.”

He said 15 stations have been identified across the state to provide fuel round the clock to those in need.

Shah held talks with groups on both sides of the ethnic divide. He visited the Kuki-dominated town of Moreh on the border with Myanmar and Kangpokpi district, one of the worst hit by the clashes, and relief camps in Kangpokpi and Imphal, and held a security review meeting.

Shah arrived in the state on Monday as the local administration struggled to control violence amid a deepening ethnic divide.

At least 80 people have died and another 40,000 displaced since violence between the tribal Kukis, who mostly reside in the hill districts, and the Meiteis, the dominant community in Imphal Valley, erupted on May 3.

The violence was triggered during a protest against a court order for granting scheduled tribe status to Meities. Violence quickly engulfed the state and displaced tens of thousands of people. The authorities clamped a curfew and suspended the internet. Additional security forces were rushed to the state amid spiraling clashes but tensions simmered.

