Union minister Gurjar urges Meghalaya govt to talk to groups opposing rail projects

Shillong: Union minister of state for cooperation Krishan Pal Gurjar on Friday urged the Meghalaya government to engage in dialogue with groups opposing railway projects aimed at connecting all northeast state capitals by rail. Union minister of state for cooperation Krishan Pal Gurjar

“The Prime Minister’s vision is to ensure strong and seamless connectivity across the country—be it through railways or airports—in every state capital,” Gurjar said.

The centre had proposed two railway lines — a 22-km stretch from Tetelia in Assam to Byrnihat in Meghalaya and a 108-km stretch from Byrnihat to Shillong. The Tetelia–Byrnihat project, for which ₹496 crore was sanctioned, has seen significant groundwork but remains stalled now.

The debate over railway connectivity in Meghalaya has been a contentious issue, marked by strong opposing views from the government, opposition parties, civil society organisations, and local communities. While proponents see railway expansion as a catalyst for economic growth, cheaper transportation, and improved trade, detractors argue it will lead to demographic shifts, environmental degradation, and the erosion of indigenous identity.

“The state must engage with all stakeholders to address concerns and ensure that key infrastructure is not indefinitely held back,” Gurjar said.

Gurjar on Thursday reviewed several central schemes and took stock of flagship projects in East Khasi Hills, including the Mawtawar Water Supply Scheme — a project driven by community effort with government support. He also chaired a review meeting with the planning and cooperation department to assess the progress of schemes like Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G), Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), National Livestock Mission (NLM), and the Mushroom Development Centre.

Reiterating the Centre’s goal under Viksit Bharat 2047, Gurjar said, “It is the Prime Minister’s belief that when the people prosper, the states prosper, and when the states prosper, the nation becomes a thriving, self-reliant country.”

Gurjar also interacted with beneficiaries of central schemes, including rural job card holders, women-led self help group (SHGs) known as Lakhpati Didis, cooperative societies, and water warriors.