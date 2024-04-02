Union minister Hardeep Puri's ‘no vacancy’ jibe at Atishi on her ‘approached by BJP’ claim

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday rubbished Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi's claim that she was offered to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to avoid arrest by the Enforcement Directorate. BJP delegation comprising Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (ANI)

“There is no vacancy in our party for a political activist like Atishi," Puri told ANI.



"There is a yuva leader who said that a BJP worker has said that after getting 400 seats, we will destroy the constitution. No one has given such a statement. I don't think any worker of the BJP will go to Atishi and say such a thing at a time when the whole party is stuck in a liquor scam. Do we need to have a headache by getting them into our party?” he added.

During a press conference in Delhi, Atishi had claimed, “The BJP, through one of my close aides, approached me to join their party to save my political career, and if I do not join the BJP, then in the coming month, I will be arrested by the ED.”

The Union Minister also alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, was being ‘launched’.

“Sunita Kejriwal is being launched. Haven't you seen Bhabhi (Sunita Kejriwal) meet Kalpana Bhabhi (Kalapana Soren) inside the Seeshmahal (Kejriwal's residence)? The camera was completely focused. Both of them hugged each other. In a way, it's right. Both of their husbands are in custody and then they shared the stage at Ramlila Maidan for the INDI alliance meeting," the minister said.

Puri said that INDIA bloc alleged that lakhs of people joined the meeting, but according to the minister those chairs were empty and fewer people were present. He said that Soren's wife and Kejriwal's wife were sitting next to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.

“The same Sonia Gandhi, about whom Arvind Kejriwal used to ask to put her behind bars. Now see how many people are happy with this alliance. Just see who these people are talking about when they talk about democracy." he said.

Puri also said that the Congress was the one who imposed the Emergency in 1975 and now there were the ones talking about democracy.

“Arvind Kejriwal started a mass movement against corruption and liquor. Then they were involved in a liquor scam. They were against corruption, but they joined hands with those people who were corrupted from their perspective. Kejriwal's life story is in the public domain," Puri said.