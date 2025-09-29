Union minister Kiren Rijiju responds to Bumrah's ‘jet crash’ send-off to Haris Rauf in Asia Cup final

Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah gave a ‘jet crash’ send-off after dismissing Pakistan's Haris Rauf in the final game of the Asia Cup on Sunday. Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Haris Rauf during the Asia Cup cricket final.(AP/PTI)

Bumrah dismissed Rauf with a perfect yorker in the 18th over of the first innings that crashed against the off stump, and celebrated the wicket with a ‘fighter jet’ sendoff.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju responded to Bumrah's gesture during Sunday's match on Monday, sharing an image of the bowler's celebration alongside Rauf's wicket. “Pakistan deserves this punishment,” Rijiju said in a post on social media platform X.

Bumrah's celebration was seemingly mimicking Rauf's gesture during the September 21 clash between India and Pakistan. Rauf was fined 30 per cent fine for the action in the Super Four game.

Rauf's gesture was not just a response to the Indian spectators chanting “Kohli, Kohli”. He repeated the action after dismissing Sanju Samson during the game. Rauf was also seen showing ‘6-0’ to Indian spectators, a reference that social media decoded to be Islamabad's unsubstantiated claims of downing Indian fighter jets during the military conflict in May this year post Operation Sindoor.

The Indian cricket team refused to accept the trophy and medals during Sunday's final match, with broadcaster Simon Doull making the announcement during the post-match presentation.

The Pakistan team collected their medals and individual awards were presented during the ceremony, following which the Indian cricketers celebrated without the trophy.

Amit Malviya, national in-charge of BJP's information and technology cell, said that the Indian cricketers had refused the trophy because Asian Cricket Council chairman Mohsin Naqvi had “insisted on presenting them.”

“We not only slammed Pakistan on the field but also put Naqvi in his place, a chief propagandist for the terror state that Pakistan is,” Malviya posted on X.

The Indian cricketers had, throughout the tournament, refused to shake hands and exchange pleasantries with the Pakistan cricket team and officials.