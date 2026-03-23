Piyush Goyal to finalise seat-sharing for Tamil Nadu elections today: BJP

Union minister Piyush Goyal is scheduled to arrive in Chennai on Monday to finalise seat-sharing for the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly polls, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Nainar Nagenthran said on Sunday. File photo of union minister Piyush Goyal. (ANI)

Addressing a press conference here, Nagendran stated that the party’s election manifesto and alliance specifics would be clarified following high-level discussions with the Union minister. “Union minister Piyush Goyal is coming to Chennai tomorrow (Monday). After his arrival, we will hold talks and announce the seat-sharing details,” Nagenthran said.

Also read: Fresh spell of rains in Delhi likely today, temperature to rise after brief cold

The announcement comes amid intensifying verbal volleys between the BJP and the ruling DMK. Reacting to chief minister MK Stalin’s repeated “Delhi” jibes, Nagenthran claimed that the DMK leadership is “trembling with fear” over the BJP’s growing footprint.

“I don’t know why the Chief Minister is so terrified of Delhi. Whether we hold our meetings in Bengaluru or Delhi, the DMK seems to be in a state of panic,” he remarked, dismissing allegations that the AIADMK or other parties were functioning as “slaves” to the national capital.

Also read: Why cab drivers across Gurugram are on strike today

Defending the Centre’s contribution to the state, the BJP leader highlighted that the Modi government has sanctioned approximately ₹14 lakh crore to Tamil Nadu over the last decade.

He cited major infrastructure projects, including the ₹350-crore Thoothukudi airport expansion and the ₹650-crore Trichy airport project, as evidence of the union government’s commitment to the state’s development.

Nagenthran also launched a scathing attack on the state government over the prevailing law and order situation, specifically citing the “ganja menace.” He pointed to the seizure of 22,000 kg of ganja over the past five years and a recent brutal attack on a schoolgirl in Vilathikulam by a convict out on parole.

Also read: Centre to table corporate laws amendment bill in Lok Sabha today

“The Chief Minister should focus on stopping the spread of drugs and improving public safety instead of constantly obsessing over Delhi,” he said.

On the emergence of a “fifth front” involving the PMK and Sasikala, the BJP state unit chief downplayed its potential impact, stating that in a democracy, anyone is free to start a party or form a front. “The only impact right now in Tamil Nadu is the impact of the summer heat,” he quipped.

Responding to queries about his own candidacy, the BJP leader expressed confidence in his rapport with the voters of Tirunelveli, noting his history of securing significant mandates across five assembly terms. He maintained that the party would contest based on developmental principles and the strength of the NDA alliance.

Chennai : The ruling DMK has offered five seats to its ally, CPI (M), for the forthcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, the Left party’s State Secretary P Shanmugam said on Sunday.

Seat-sharing talks between the DMK and CPI (M), which have been going on for the last 20 days, saw a new development with DMK President M K Stalin personally joining the negotiations. “... this is the first time Chief Minister (M K Stalin) took part and requested us to accept the 5 seats offered by them.,” Shanmugam told reporters.

He noted that in 2021 assembly elections, the Left parties -- CPI and CPI(M) -- contested in six seats each. “The CPI(M) has been asking for double digit allocation. With more parties joining the front, the DMK said providing more seats is difficult.” The Chief Minister cited constraints with the expansion of the Secular Progressive Alliance.

Following the DMK’s stand, the CPI(M)’s state committee met twice and decided not to insist on more than 6 seats. “Since the current alliance has been strengthened with the arrival of new allies, we decided not to push for more than 6 seats. Our executive committee authorised us to secure atleast 6 seats we contested in the 2021 Assembly polls,” he said.

Under these circumstances, CPI (M) general secretary M A Baby attended the state committee meeting on March 21, where it was decided to press for six seats.

According to Shanmugam, the CM himself reiterated the challenges of seat allocation in a large alliance and urged the CPI(M) to remain in the front while accepting his offer.

The CPI(M) leadership has conveyed that its executive committee will meet soon and take a final decision. “Since the Chief Minister M K Stalin himself has made a request, we have informed that the Executive Committee will meet and decide on it,” he said.

Asked whether the party would consider leaving the alliance if its demand is not met, he shot back, “Why are you asking on assumption? The Marxist Communist Party will not take any such decision.”