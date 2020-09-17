e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 17, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Union minister Prahlad Singh Patel tests positive for Covid-19

Union minister Prahlad Singh Patel tests positive for Covid-19

Union minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Thursday said he has tested positive for Covid-19. The Bharatiya Janata Party MP has requested those who came in contact with him to be cautious.

india Updated: Sep 17, 2020 17:08 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Union minister Prahlad Singh Patel
Union minister Prahlad Singh Patel(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
         

Union minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Thursday said he has tested positive for Covid-19. The Bharatiya Janata Party MP has requested those who came in contact with him to be cautious.

“Last night my coronavirus report came positive, I request those who met me on Tuesday to be cautious,” Prahlad Singh Patel wrote on Twitter.

On Wednesday, Union minister Nitin Gadkari had announced testing positive for Covid-19 and going into self isolation. So far, Patel and Gadkari’s colleagues such as Amit Shah, Shripad Naik, Dharmendra Pradhan, Gajendra Shekhawat have tested positive for coronavirus.

Recently seventeen people including staff and family members living at BJP’s Delhi office, tested positive for coronavirus.

“All the staff members and their families who live on the Delhi BJP office premises were tested through rapid antigen test on Tuesday. Seventeen of them including a guard, a driver and two peons have tested positive,” PTI quoted Delhi BJP media cell head Ashok Goel as saying.

Those who tested positive for Covid-19, were sent to COVID care centre, he added.

tags
top news
Vaccine by next year, but will take time to reach all: Harsh Vardhan
Vaccine by next year, but will take time to reach all: Harsh Vardhan
Why is Sikh soldier a bogeyman for Chinese army at Ladakh
Why is Sikh soldier a bogeyman for Chinese army at Ladakh
No one can stop Army from patrolling: Rajnath to Rajya Sabha on China row
No one can stop Army from patrolling: Rajnath to Rajya Sabha on China row
Brief leaders on additional points of India-China conflict: Naidu to Rajnath
Brief leaders on additional points of India-China conflict: Naidu to Rajnath
‘Woman hit with iron rod, gagged using polythene bag by 2 minor sons’: Cops
‘Woman hit with iron rod, gagged using polythene bag by 2 minor sons’: Cops
Opposition leaders, police injured in protests demanding Jaleel’s resignation
Opposition leaders, police injured in protests demanding Jaleel’s resignation
SSR death case: Forensic team to submit final opinion to CBI next week
SSR death case: Forensic team to submit final opinion to CBI next week
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19PM Modi BirthdayKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In