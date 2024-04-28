Union minister Smriti Irani offers prayers at Ram Temple in Ayodhya | Watch

Union minister Smiri Irani visited the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Sunday. In videos, Irani was seen standing in a queue to offer prayers at the temple. Union minister Smriti Irani offers prayers at Ram Temple in Ayodhya.(X/Smriti Irani)

Smriti Irani can be seen in videos queuing up for Darshan at the Ram Temple. She prayed for the well-being of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the country.

After offering prayers at the temple, Smriti Irani said, “... I consider myself fortunate that I am born in an era which has seen Ram Lalla's journey from a tent to a grand temple in a larger-than-life celebration. The blessings of saints and seers increase mental stability but also encourage one to walk on the right path. Today I prayed for the welfare of the nation and the well-being of the Prime Minister, and the prosperity of the country...”

After her visit to the shrine, Irani also sought blessings from Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, chairman of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Irani also took to her X handle and shared a picture of her offering prayers at the temple.

Upon the opening of the temple in Ayodhya earlier this year, Prime Minister Modi had asked ministers to refrain from visiting the shrine immediately owing to huge crowds at the premises. Modi asked cabinet ministers and laymen to visit the shrine later in the year as it would be more beneficial in offering prayers.

Approximately 1.5 crore people have paid their obeisance to Lord Ram at Ayodhya's newly built Ram Janmabhoomi temple since the ‘pran pratishtha’ (consecration ceremony) of the idol on January 22, the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai had said.

Rai said that around one lakh people were visiting the temple town every day to offer prayers to Lord Ram.

"Every day, more than one lakh people visit the temple to have 'darshan'. Since the 'Pran Pratishtha' on January 22, approximately 1.5 crore people have come for the 'darshan' of Ram Lalla," ANI quoted Rai as saying earlier.

Constructed in the traditional Nagara style of architecture, the three-storied Ram Janmabhoomi Temple stands on 2.7 acres of land, measuring 380 feet in length (east-west direction), 250 feet in width, and 161 feet in height. It has 392 pillars and 44 doors. The temple features five Mandaps (halls): Nritya Mandap, Rang Mandap, Sabha Mandap, Prarthna Mandap, and Kirtan Mandap. The pillars and walls showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities.

