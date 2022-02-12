Home / India News / Unique health ID number to be accessible on Aarogya Setu: Govt
Unique health ID number to be accessible on Aarogya Setu: Govt

Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission has generated 164 million identification numbers through its portal, and authorities expect Aarogya Setu will help amplify the numbers further as about 214 million users are currently registered on the app.(AP File Photo)
Published on Feb 12, 2022 04:31 AM IST
ByRhythma Kaul, New Delhi

The Union health ministry on Friday announced the integration of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) with the Aarogya Setu mobile application, which will take the benefits of the 14-digit unique Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) number to the users of the app.

“Empowering citizens with advanced healthcare system! Over 21.4 crore Aarogya Setu users will now be able to create a 14-digit unique Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) number from the app. This integration will strengthen the digital health ecosystem,” tweeted Union health minister, Mansukh Mandaviya.

People can use the ABHA number to link their existing and new medical records, including doctor prescriptions, lab reports, hospital records etc. and also share these records with registered health professionals and health service providers and also access other digital health services whilst maintaining a common pool of medical history.

Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission has generated 164 million identification numbers through its portal, and authorities expect Aarogya Setu will help amplify the numbers further as about 214 million users are currently registered on the app.

“Aarogya Setu application has played a pivotal role amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. With the integration of Aarogya Setu with ABDM, we will now be able to make benefits of ABDM available to the users of Aarogya Setu and enable them to join the digital health ecosystem,” said RS Sharma, CEO, National Health Authority.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Rhythma Kaul

    Rhythma Kaul works as an assistant editor at Hindustan Times. She covers health and related topics, including ministry of health and family welfare, government of India.

Saturday, February 12, 2022
