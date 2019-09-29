e-paper
‘Universities must respect all viewpoints,’ says Bengal governor Dhankhar

Speaking at the 21st convocation of Vidyasagar University in West Midnapore district, Dhahkhar said, “University is a place which must respect all points of views.

india Updated: Sep 29, 2019 23:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Kolkata
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Sunday that universities should respect all viewpoints, even of those who “aim to disagree.”
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Sunday that universities should respect all viewpoints, even of those who "aim to disagree."
         

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Sunday that universities should respect all viewpoints, even of those who “aim to disagree.”

Speaking at the 21st convocation of Vidyasagar University in West Midnapore district, Dhahkhar said, “University is a place which must respect all points of views. Interactions among cross-sections of the academia and prominent personalities generate positive vibes.”

“The other point of view on some or the other issue need not evoke adverse reaction. We have to be consensual in our approach by believing or clinging to the worst point of view. The other point of view can be listened to and regarded,” he added.

The governor of West Bengal is the Chancellor of the state-run university.

“If we don’t have an affirmative approach, positive approach, we can find a thousand false tenets. But if you look from within, objectively, with the intention to serve humanity, trust me, friends, you will find nothing at the micro-level with which you can disagree. But if you aim to disagree, that may be the other point of view and that should also be respected,” he said.

Dhankhar’s remarks came less than two weeks after trouble broke out at the Jadavpur University (JU) campus in Kolkata over the presence of Union minister Babul Supriyo. The minister went to the campus to address an event organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) which recently opened a unit at JU that has been traditionally dominated by Left wing organisations of both students and teachers.

Left wing students, who surrounded the Union minister, were accused of being intolerant, not only by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) but also a section of prominent intellectuals, for “suppressing opposing views”.

Dhankhar visited the JU campus to rescue Supriyo. The move earned him criticism from the state’s ruling Trinamool Congress.

First Published: Sep 29, 2019 23:02 IST

