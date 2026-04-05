Unlike BJP, Congress works to unify people and spread love: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of spreading hatred and urged voters in Assam to support change. Addressing a rally in Biswanath, Rahul Gandhi slams BJP’s unfulfilled promises and vows ST status, higher wages, and welfare for Assam. (Congress X)

Addressing a rally in Assam’s Biswanath, he alleged that chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the BJP are dividing communities, engaging in corruption, and failing to fulfill past election promises, while asserting that Congress aims to unify people and deliver development.

“Assam is the land of Srimanta Sankardev, Gopinath Bordoloi, Bhupen Hazarika, Azan Pir and Zubeen Garg. None of these leaders spread hatred or divide the people and worked towards unifying all,” said Gandhi.

He said that CM Sarma has the record for being India’s most corrupt, and is someone who spreads hate and makes irresponsible statements. “He is making such statements as he is aware that Congress will put him in prison. He will then come with folded hands and seek forgiveness, but there would be none from us or from the people,” said Gandhi.

The Congress leader added that unlike the BJP, his party doesn’t spread hatred and instead works to unify people and spread love. “Assam is like a bouquet of different flowers where different communities reside, and speak different languages. Their strength is brotherhood and love,” Gandhi said.

“But your CM has turned the state into an ATM by handing over large tracts of land to big industrial houses for a commission and has even got his family involved in corruption,” he added.

Gandhi spoke about the BJP’s ‘unfulfilled promises’ from past elections, like scheduled tribe (ST) status to six communities, credit of ₹15 lakh into bank accounts, and an increase in daily wages of tea-garden workers in Assam to ₹350.

“We are not here to make such false promises. I assure we will give ST status to six communities and provide ₹450 daily to tea-garden workers,” he said.

He highlighted the five key assurances in the Congress manifesto, including ‘unconditional’ cash transfer to women’s bank accounts every month and a separate ₹50,000 each to them to start businesses.

Other key promises are ₹25 lakh health insurance cover to all families, justice for Zubeen Garg in 100 days, permanent land records to 1 million indigenous people, and ₹1,250 each every month to the elderly.

Gandhi is slated to address two more election meetings at Golaghat and Kamalpur on Sunday. Voting for the 126 seats in Assam will take place on April 9, and counting will happen on May 4.