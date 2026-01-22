'Unlimited authority will be clear': How Gautam Gambhir replied to Shashi Tharoor's shoutout

Tharoor took to X after meeting Gambhir in Nagpur, the venue for the first T20I against New Zealand. Along with the picture, he wrote, “In Nagpur, enjoyed a good &frank discussion with my old friend @GautamGambhir, the man with the hardest job in India after the PM's!”

Indian cricket team's head coach and former batter Gautam Gambhir shared a cryptic note suggesting that the reality behind a coach's "unlimited authority" would eventually be understood. He was responding to a post by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who had shared a photograph with Gambhir and described him as the "man with the second hardest job after the Prime Minister".

"He is being second-guessed by millions daily but stays calm & walks on undaunted. A word of appreciation for his quiet determination and able leadership. Wishing him all success -- starting today! #INDvNZT20," Tharoor wrote.

Gambhir's response to Tharoor Acknowledging the post, Gambhir replied, "Thanks a lot Dr @ShashiTharoor! When the dust settles, truth & logic about a coach's supposedly "unlimited authority" will become clear. Till then I'm amused at being pitted against my own who are the very best!"

Gambhir's reference to how the "truth & logic about a coach's supposedly "unlimited authority" will become clear" has once again sparked debate around the actual influence he holds within Indian cricket's leadership structure.

Ever since he took over as head coach in 2024, there has been persistent discussion about the extent of his powers. On social media, several critics have accused him of misusing his position-alleging that he facilitated the rise of players such as Shubman Gill (as an all-format star and leader) and pacer Harshit Rana (a key member of Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL 2024 title-winning side), while "mistreating" players like Rishabh Pant, Arshdeep Singh and Kuldeep Yadav across formats.

There has also been criticism over the inclusion of Morne Morkel and Ryan Ten Doeschate, both of whom were part of the IPL coaching setups at Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), franchises Gambhir previously mentored.

Although Gambhir did not name anyone directly, his line, "I'm amused at being pitted against my own who are the very best!" is being interpreted by some as a subtle response to fans who believe he is attempting to sideline ODI stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli ahead of the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup in favour of younger players.

Since the start of his tenure, sections of the fanbase have claimed that tensions exist between Gambhir and the 'Ro-Ko' duo, largely stemming from Gambhir's outspoken stance against superstar culture in Indian cricket.