Unlock 4: Bars to now open in Uttar Pradesh

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 07:31 IST

The government of Uttar Pradesh has decided to open bars in the state. All District Excise Officers and Joint Excise Commissioners have been given instructions in this regard. It has been said that the bars will remain open till 10 pm.

Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay R. Bhusreddy informed that recently permission has been given to open bars in the Unlock-4 guidelines issued by the Central Government. The Excise Department of the state will also follow this guideline.

In the complete lockdown from March 24, along with liquor, beer retail shops and establishments of wholesale traders, bars were also closed. Liquor and beer shops were opened from May 4, but bars were still closed. Just a few days ago, customers were allowed to sit and drink in retail liquor shops.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government had issued guidelines regarding Unlock-4. According to the guideline, the lockdown in the state will be applicable only till September 30 in the containment zone. Along with this, the government has given relief to the people of the state from the weekly lockdown. From now on, there will be no lockdown on Saturday and all shops will be opened, whereas on Sunday only the lockdown will remain.

Apart from this, all school, colleges and coaching institutes will remain closed till September 30. From September 21, students of classes 9 to 12 in the area outside the containment zones will be able to go to schools and colleges. 50% teachers and staff in schools can be called for online counselling.

At the same time, all cinema halls, swimming pools, amusement parks, theatres, auditoriums and other such places will remain closed. There will be no restriction on the movement of persons and goods between the states and within the state. Persons above 65 years of age, persons with more than one disease, pregnant women and children below 10 years will remain indoors. They will be allowed to leave the house only for health-related needs.