Tuesday, Aug 06, 2019

Unnao rape survivor critical, on advanced life-support at AIIMS in Delhi

“Presently, she continues to be critical, requiring ventilator support and is undergoing investigations,” according to a statement from the hospital.

india Updated: Aug 06, 2019 22:09 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
An ambulance carries the Unnao rape survivor to the AIIMS trauma centre for treatments after she was airlifted from Lucknow.
An ambulance carries the Unnao rape survivor to the AIIMS trauma centre for treatments after she was airlifted from Lucknow.(PTI Photo)
         

The Unnao rape survivor is “critical” and is on ventilator support at the AIIMS trauma centre in Delhi, where she was flown in from Lucknow on Monday night.

She has been kept on advanced life support systems and needs medicines to maintain her blood pressure. She is under the care of a five-doctor multidisciplinary team.

“Doctors from the departments of surgery, orthopaedics, anaesthesia and pulmonology are taking care of her,” said a hospital official.

The survivor, who was earlier being treated at the King George Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow, had developed pneumonia, an infection leading to inflammation of the lungs.

She had reached the terminal 1 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport at 09:00 pm on Monday and was brought to AIIMS in just 18 minutes.

Her lawyer, Mahendra Singh, was also moved to the AIIMS trauma centre on Tuesday morning. “He has traumatic brain injury and multiple fractures,” according to the hospital.

He is unconscious, critical and also on advanced life support. Doctors from the KGMU had said that he was breathing without ventilator support, but was in deep coma.

The woman and her lawyer were critically injured when their car was hit by a truck in the Rae Bareli district on July 28. The two have been undergoing treatment at KGMU trauma centre since then.

The accident had also claimed the lives of two of her aunts. The woman had accused UP legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar of rape.

First Published: Aug 06, 2019 22:09 IST

