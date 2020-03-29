Unreal spaces, scenes as UK prepares for an extended lockdown

india

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 14:36 IST

March may well be remembered as the month that changed everything in the UK and elsewhere, when notions of normalcy changed from the first week to the last: the trademark charm of Prime Minister Boris Johnson vanished by the day, until he warned of a long haul.

Down with coronavirus, time-lapse images of Johnson at daily briefings over the month reflect the new normal: a country fast coming to terms with the new normal as the pandemic sucked life out of buzzing public spaces but triggered outbreaks of altruism and goodwill.

Johnson announced the three-week lockdown on March 23 and harped on the core message across various media: Stay at home. But on Sunday he also warned Britons to be prepared for a long haul, of things getting worse in the coming days before they get better.

Unreal scenes of deserted popular London public spaces coexist with others at the micro level of people exchanging furtive glances and smiling sheepishly; people being mugged for toilet rolls; and symbols of British culture such as pubs and theatres shut until further notice.

The lockdown, unprecedented in British living memory, has prompted new ways of dealing with restrictions and social distancing, which most admit are necessary. One Briton on a stroll by the river had this note pasted on his back: ‘Healthy, but isolating, pass wide’.

Britons are allowed out of homes only for one form of exercise (walk, run) but at some distance from others; for essential shopping; or for work that cannot be done from home (mainly workers in essential services). The restrictions also triggered painful memories.

“We are coping but this reminds me of Uganda, when Idi Amin imposed curfew and conditions worsened, and we had to leave and come to the UK. At least this lockdown is better: there is threat to life but not from being shot by Amin’s police”, says Leicester-based Trisha Hazarika.

Her husband, Prabin Hazarika, brother of the iconic singer-music producer Bhupen Hazarika, is strictly home-bound, closely following developments. She adds: “I try to remain active in the garden and keep in touch with family across the globe on social media.”

Writer Mihir Bose, a long-time London resident, says social distancing is the main problem, but adds that elderly people have discovered the benefits of social media and video-conferencing that ensure connectivity in the time of isolation.

“The other night when my wife and I were on our daily walk I suggested that in order to make sure we are not near others I would follow what English footballers do. When one of their team mates who has the ball is about to be tackled by an opposition player they say, ‘Man On’, to make the player aware of the danger he is facing. The player concerned then takes evasive action to make sure he does not lose the ball. So as my wife and I walked down side streets near our home we kept saying to each other ‘Man On’ or ‘Woman On’ and made sure we either crossed the road or went wide on the pavement so that we kept two metres apart,” Bose said.

In London, usually buzzing areas such as Oxford Street, Piccadilly and Marble Arch wear a deserted look, except for the movement of ambulances, police and some runners in Hyde Park. Many self-help groups have come up on social media.

The government’s call for 250,000 volunteers to help with non-medical tasks in the National Health Service received prompt response, with over 500,000 signing up within 24 hours, described as ‘an outbreak of altruism’. The target has now been raised to 750,000.

Charity organisations such as Khalsa Aid are helping deliver groceries and food to homes, particularly to the elderly, many of whom live alone.