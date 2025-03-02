Menu Explore
UP: 4-year-old child dies after being run over by vehicle of BJP MLA's nephew

PTI |
Mar 02, 2025 09:35 PM IST

SHO of Katra Bazar Rajesh Kumar Singh said that BJP MLA Bawan Singh's nephew came in an SUV on Sunday evening to attend an event in Dayaram Purwa.

A four-year-old child died allegedly after being crushed by the vehicle of a BJP MLA's nephew in the Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, police said.

A case has been registered and action is being taken as per the rules, police said. (Representative Image)
A case has been registered and action is being taken as per the rules, police said. (Representative Image)

Rajesh Kumar Yadav's daughter Karishma was returning home after taking water from a tap when the car ran over the girl while reversing, he said, adding that she died on the spot.

On the basis of Yadav's complaint, a case has been registered and action is being taken as per the rules, he said.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
