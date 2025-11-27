UP biker calls car ‘tin box’, gets dragged for 500 metres on bonnet | On cam

A disturbing clip circulating online from Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district captured a road argument spiraling into violence, with a group of youngsters assaulting a motorcyclist and dragging him on their car’s bonnet for nearly 500 metres, police said on Thursday. The biker allegedly called the car a “tin box”, which angered the youngsters who then assaulted him.(Social Media)

The biker allegedly called the car a “tin box”, which angered the youngsters who then assaulted him, according to PTI.

The incident took place on the Nagal–Tapri Road in the Dehat Kotwali area, though the exact date is still unclear, according to police.

Additional SP City Vyom Bindal that an investigation is underway based on the viral clip.

CCTV footage is being scanned to identify the car and the attackers, and a case will be filed under the appropriate sections. Strict action will follow, he added, according to PTI.

What does the video reveal?

In the video, the biker is seen heading towards Nagal when a car coming from behind asks him to give way.

A heated argument breaks out, during which the biker allegedly calls the car a “tin box”, angering the occupants, who then assault him, police said.

WATCH:

When the attackers try to drive off after the assault, the biker stands in front of the vehicle to stop them. The driver accelerates, causing the man to fall onto the bonnet.

The car then speeds for almost 500 metres with the biker hanging on, before the driver brakes sharply, throwing him onto the road.

The accused fled the spot afterward, police added.

Noida road rage incident

In Noida, a man driving home from work was allegedly thrashed by three unidentified men in a road-rage attack near Sector 62 early Tuesday, according to police.

Officers said the attackers were travelling in an SUV and were angered after the victim, 25-year-old Arpan Tiwari from Uttam Nagar, overtook their vehicle.

Tiwari, who works at a private firm in Noida, told police the SUV tailgated him around 4.10am, honking and flashing lights.

When he moved aside, the SUV allegedly swerved ahead, blocked his car near the Sector 62 roundabout, and the occupants confronted him.

In his statement, Tiwari said the three men abused him and assaulted him before speeding away. He reported injuries to his face and said two teeth were broken in the attack.

Police said Tiwari called the emergency helpline after the incident, and a response vehicle reached the spot.