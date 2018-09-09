UP bill for restoring anticipatory bail provision referred to President

A key bill that will pave the way for the re-introduction of the provision of anticipatory bail, which was revoked in the state during the Emergency in 1976, has been referred for presidential assent.

Uttar Pradesh governor Ram Naik has referred the Code of Criminal Procedure (Uttar Pradesh Amendment) Bill, 2018, to the President, a Raj Bhawan communique said Sunday.

The UP Assembly had on August 30 approved the bill that aims at restoring the provision of anticipatory bail in the state.

The bill will have to be sent to the Union government for final approval as it proposes amendments for Uttar Pradesh in section 438 (anticipatory bail) of CrPC.

