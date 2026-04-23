UP Board Result 2026: UPMSP Class 10, 12 results out, official website down

Both the official website of UP Board- upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in are not responding at the moment. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10, 12 board examination in the state can check the results on the official website of Digilocker at results.digilocker.gov.in. The UPMSP 10th, 12th results can also be checked on HT Portal.

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has announced the UP Board Result 2026. The official website to check UPMSP 10th, 12th results is down.

Direct link to check UP Board Result 2026 on Digilocker

UP Board Result 2026: How to check results To check the Class 10, 12 results on Digilocker, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of Digilocker at results.digilocker.gov.in.

2. Click on UP board result link.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on UP Board Class 10 result and UP Board Class 12 result link.

4. Enter the login details and click on submit.

5. Your result will be displayed.

6. Check the result and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Aditi from Barabanki topped the Class 10 UP Board exam with 97.5%. Arpita (Sitapur) and Priti Verma (Bareilly) secured 97.33% each. Kashish Verma (Sitapur) and Anshika Verma (Barabanki) also featured among the top scorers with 97.83% each.

The UP Board has reported a pass percentage of 90.42% in Class 10 this year. For Class 12, the success rate stands at 80.38%, reflecting the overall performance of students in the board examinations.