UP bypolls: SP, BJP accuse each other of code breach

The Samajwadi Party and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh accused each other of indulging in unfair electoral practices as byelections were held in Mainpuri parliamentary seat, Rampur assembly constituency and Khatauli assembly segment in Muzaffarnagar on Monday.

While the SP alleged the administration was “acting at the behest of the ruling party”, the BJP accused the opposition party of “spreading hooliganism”.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged the police and administration prevented voters from casting their ballots in Mainpuri and Rampur seats.

While Mainpuri recorded a voter turnout of 53%, Rampur saw a polling percentage of 33%, data released at 6pm showed. Polling was also held in Khatauli assembly segment in Muzaffarnagar and a poll percentage of 56.46%.

“The district administration in Mainpuri is acting at the behest of the ruling party,” Yadav told reporters in Mainpuri, adding, “It seems police have been briefed not to allow SP workers to vote in Mainpuri and Rampur.

“Police have been biased since campaigning and were deployed to stop party supporters from coming to our meetings,” he alleged.

“Central forces deployed are misled by local police as officials in Lucknow are monitoring these byelections,” he added.

Mainpuri SP Kamlesh Dixit denied Yadav’s claims. “We are here to ensure a free and fair poll. Poll observers are keeping an eye on election proceedings and there has been no bias on the part of police deployed in Mainpuri,” he said.

SP state president Naresh Uttam Patel submitted a memorandum to the EC alleging rigging by the administration and the police in all the bypolls.

The BJP also submitted a memorandum to the chief electoral officer, accusing the SP of spreading anarchy and influencing voting. “Fearing defeat, the SP is spreading hooliganism and misusing the administration on all the three by-election seats! The Election Commission should take effective action to stop booth capturing and bogus voting!” deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya tweeted.