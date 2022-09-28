Home / India News / UP CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in Ayodhya

UP CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in Ayodhya

india news
Published on Sep 28, 2022 02:03 PM IST

The road was also was inaugurated in the presence of union tourism minister G Kishan Reddy and some of the late singer's family members.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in Ayodhya(PTI)
UP CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in Ayodhya(PTI)
ByManjiri Chitre | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday inaugurated the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in Ayodhya on the occasion of the late and iconic singer's 93rd birth anniversary. He paid tribute to the legendary vocalist and said, "Sanatan Dharma means paying tributes to the one who devoted all her life to India's music and culture. She has sung maximum bhajans in praise of Lord Ram. Her patriotic songs were also unparalleled and are memorable."

Adityanath declared Ayodhya is 'becoming one of the most beautiful cities of the world'.

The road was also was inaugurated in the presence of union tourism minister G Kishan Reddy and some of the late singer's family members.

According to officials, the intersection at the banks of the Saryu River was developed at cost of nearly 8 crore. A 40-foot long and 12-metre high veena weighing 14 tonnes is installed at the intersection, which has been claimed to be a great attraction for tourists and music lovers and is the first place in the country where a giant musical instrument has been installed.

Also read: End of an era…: PM Modi leads tributes as country's nightingale goes silent

Prime minister Narendra Modi sent a video message in which he too paid tribute to the 'revered and affectionate idol of every Indian' and said 'Lataji was (a) seeker of Maa Saraswati (and) stunned the world with her divine voice. Lataji did sadhana... we all got the boon."

Earlier in the day, Modi tweeted: "Remembering Lata didi on her birth anniversary. There is so much that I recall…the innumerable interactions in which she would shower so much affection. I am glad that today, a Chowk in Ayodhya will be named after her. It is a fitting tribute to one of the greatest Indian icons."

(With inputs from agencies)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttar pradesh yogi adityanath lata mangeshkar pm modi ayodhya + 3 more
uttar pradesh yogi adityanath lata mangeshkar pm modi ayodhya + 2 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 28, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out