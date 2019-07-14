UP cop shoots at youth as he refuses to stop bike

A police head constable allegedly shot at a young man in Sonbhadra district on Saturday night when the youth tried to flee instead of stopping for a vehicle check on Saturday night, the police said on Sunday.

Superintendent of police Salman Taj Patil has ordered a probe into the incident which took place on Robertsganj-Mirzapur road near Karma police station area, the police added. The youth, identified as Ravindra Kol, 26, was rushed to a local hospital from where he was referred to the trauma centre at Banaras Hindu University in Varanasi, the police said.

Patil said, “Head constable Mahendra Pratap Singh opened fire after the youth did not stop a bike without a registration number, which appeared to be suspicious. The youth has suffered an injury in his hand. The circle officer, City, is probing the matter. If any dereliction (of duty) is found, action will be ensured.”

The police said Mahendra Pratap Singh, driver Pradeep Rai and constable Hussain were patrolling the area near Karma police station and carrying out vehicle checks when they saw a youth riding a Apache bike towards Robertsganj.

A police officer said the policemen signalled the youth to stop, but he sped off instead. When police personnel chased him, he tried to flee towards Marihan, they said. As he didn’t stop, head constable Mahendra Pratap Singh opened fire. A bullet hit the youth hit on his left hand and he fell on the ground, the officer said.

Kol, resident of Dadra village in Mirzapur, is employed as a waiter at a village dhaba (eatery), the police officer said.

First Published: Jul 14, 2019 23:13 IST