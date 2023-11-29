UP court orders arrest of SP MLA R K Verma in death threat case

Pratapgarh (UP), Nov 29 (PTI) A special MP-MLA court of Pratapgarh has issued a non-bailable warrant against Samajwadi Party's Raniganj MLA R K Verma and ordered his arrest for not appearing in the court. HT Image

According to a warrant issued by the court, Judge Snehlata Singh on Tuesday ordered that Verma be arrested and presented in the court on December 12 for not appearing despite a summons in connection with a death threat case.

Verma is accused of threatening to kill Bahujan Samaj Party worker Kanhaiyalal Pasi for not campaigning for SP during the civic elections held on April 28 this year.

A case was registered against the SP MLA under sections of the Indian Penal Code and Dalit Act at Pasi's complaint at Jethwara Police Station.

The court had on November 28 issued a summons to the lawmaker and ordered him to appear on November 28.