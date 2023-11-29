close_game
close_game
News / India News / UP court orders arrest of SP MLA R K Verma in death threat case

UP court orders arrest of SP MLA R K Verma in death threat case

PTI |
Nov 29, 2023 04:26 PM IST

UP court orders arrest of SP MLA R K Verma in death threat case

Pratapgarh (UP), Nov 29 (PTI) A special MP-MLA court of Pratapgarh has issued a non-bailable warrant against Samajwadi Party's Raniganj MLA R K Verma and ordered his arrest for not appearing in the court.

HT Image
HT Image

According to a warrant issued by the court, Judge Snehlata Singh on Tuesday ordered that Verma be arrested and presented in the court on December 12 for not appearing despite a summons in connection with a death threat case.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Verma is accused of threatening to kill Bahujan Samaj Party worker Kanhaiyalal Pasi for not campaigning for SP during the civic elections held on April 28 this year.

A case was registered against the SP MLA under sections of the Indian Penal Code and Dalit Act at Pasi's complaint at Jethwara Police Station.

The court had on November 28 issued a summons to the lawmaker and ordered him to appear on November 28.

Get Latest India News and Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out