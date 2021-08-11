UP floods: PM Modi takes stock of situation in flood-hit Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to the local administration of Varanasi to take stock of the flood situation in his constituency. He also assured the administration of all possible help support from the Centre, news agency ANI reported.

Continuous heavy rains over Uttar Pradesh have triggered a flood-like situation as water levels of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers have crossed the danger mark at several places. The administration in Prayagraj, where these two rivers meet at the Sangam, announced a high alert and started evacuating families affected by floods.

Thousands of houses built in the low-lying areas of several districts in Uttar Pradesh are submerged in floodwater, forcing people to move to safer places. Some of them shifted to the upper floors of their houses.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed to various districts, including Prayagraj, to rescue those stranded due to severe waterlogging. The Indian Air Force (IAF) had deployed three helicopters for flood relief operations in Jalaun district.

On Monday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath conducted an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas in the Auraiya and Etahwah districts. He also distributed relief material to the affected people.

The chief minister also held a meeting with the local administration to take stock of the situation.

He also informed that the government is monitoring the situation. Two ministers of the state are constantly supervising the relief and rescue operations in the flood-hit areas.

