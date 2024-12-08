Menu Explore
UP: Fluorescent strips on stray bulls to prevent fatal accidents on highways

ByHT News Desk
Dec 08, 2024 11:32 AM IST

The initiative began in Pilibhit, where workers have tagged 450 stray bulls along three major highways.

The highways of Uttar Pradesh, particularly at night, have become a dangerous space where speeding vehicles and stray bulls often lead to fatal accidents. To address this issue, the Pilibhit district of Uttar Pradesh has launched an innovative initiative to make stray cattle more visible on roads after dark by installing reflective fluorescent strips around their necks and horns.

Last month, UP presented what appeared to be a simple solution. Neon-luminous tape was applied on stray cattle's horns and necks.
Last month, UP presented what appeared to be a simple solution. Neon-luminous tape was applied on stray cattle's horns and necks.

This has been done to make sure stray bulls are visible to drivers, particularly on major highways where accidents are frequent.

The initiative began in Pilibhit, where workers have tagged 450 stray bulls along three major highways: Bareilly-Haridwar NH-74, Pilibhit-Basti NH-730, and Bhind-Lipulekh NH-731, according to a Times of India report.

The fluorescent strips, which glow under vehicle headlights, cost 400 per bull and are particularly useful for black-coated cattle that tend to blend into the night, making them nearly invisible to drivers.

The project, led by Assistant Regional Transport Officer Virendra Singh, has seen the active involvement of local villagers who have supported and partially funded the initiative.

However, the task has not been without its challenges. Field teams, working without protective gear or tranquilisation tools, have faced threats from the very animals they were trying to protect. Singh acknowledged the significant role played by villagers in ensuring the success of the project, but also stressed that without proper safety measures, the initiative cannot be expanded.

This effort draws inspiration from a similar initiative launched by the NGO Neki Ki Deevar in 2016, which tagged around 350 stray cattle in Puranpur. While the earlier project faced logistical and safety challenges that led to its halt, the Pilibhit initiative continues, with hopes to reduce the number of nocturnal accidents involving stray animals.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
