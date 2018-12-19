UP government brings in 2nd supplementary budget of Rs 80.5k crore

Amid repeated interruptions in the house, the Yogi Adityanath government on Wednesday presented second supplementary budget of Rs 80,544.92 crore to make allocations for some projects and providing additional funds for a few others to expedite their implementation.

Allocations made in the supplementary budget include Rs 3,000 crore for Clean India Mission (rural), Rs 200 crore for an airport in Ayodhya, an additional sum of Rs 300 crore for Noida International Airport and an allocation of Rs 10 crore to set up a medical university in the name of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

A token allocation of Rs 1 lakh each has been made for setting up of medical colleges at Ayodhya, Bahraich, Basti, Firozabad and Shahjahanpur. More funds will be provided by savings to be made by the government.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath was present in the assembly when finance minister Rajesh Agarwal presented the supplementary budget amid a noisy and slogan-shouting Opposition.

He later said that his government would present the next annual budget in February 2019, just about two months before the general elections.

Earlier, the Samajwadi Party, Congress and the BSP raised issues and slogans on alleged deteriorating law and order and issues concerning farmers. As members continued to raise slogans, speaker Hridaya Narain Dixit adjourned the house.

Later, when the house reassembled at 12.20pm, the speaker took up listed business amid continued disturbance and adjourned the house for the day.

First Published: Dec 19, 2018 23:31 IST