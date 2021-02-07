UP govt announces 16-digit Unicode to identify landholdings
The Uttar Pradesh government has introduced a system of issuing a unique 16-digit Unicode to mark all kinds of landholdings in the state, an official said on Sunday.
Every piece of land in the state will have its own unique identity from now onwards that would check cases of land disputes and save people from falling into the trap of fraudsters, an official spokesman said.
The revenue department will be issuing the Unicode for marking all kinds of agricultural, residential and commercial land and a person will now be able to know the details of the land with a single click, he said.
The Unicode number of the land will be 16 digits with the first six digits based on the population of the land, the next 4 digits determining the unique identity of the land. The digits from 11 to 14 will be the number of the division of the land. The last 2 digits will have the details of the category, through which, the agricultural, residential and commercial land will be identified.
The Unicode will put an end to fake registries of disputed land and the scheme is being implemented across the state. The work has started in most of the districts.
While the Unicode assessment for plots has started in all revenue villages, the work of marking the disputed plots in the computerised management system is being done by the revenue courts, he said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: U'khand CM says experts to study cause of Chamoli floods
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dhauli Ganga river's water level breached all records after glacial burst
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As minister, I was against power projects on Ganga, its main tributaries: Bharti
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP govt announces 16-digit Unicode to identify landholdings
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No threat to other Uttarakhand villages, says Centre; alert in UP: 10 points
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 traffickers including one who used Mercedes car to push drugs nabbed in Mumbai
- One of the two dealers was allegedly using his high-end car to peddle and distribute drugs to high profile customers in Mumbai’s western suburbs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Air 'poor' in Ghaziabad, Noida, Faridabad, Gurugram
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Will stay CM for next 10 years': KCR on buzz around son's elevation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Tired of aunt-nephew regime': PM Modi on those joining BJP in Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'No ghar wapsi till farmers' demands are met': Rakesh Tikait
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha govt, BJD protest NMA notification around Jagannath temple
- The National Monuments Authority’s draft bylaw prohibits any construction within 100 metre radius of the Sri Jagannath temple in Puri.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Glacier burst: NDRF’s 8th battalion deployed for search and rescue operations
- Three of the NDRF teams were airlifted while one traveled by road while another team was dispatched from Dehradun.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Political leaders express solidarity with people affected in Uttarakhand floods
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Javadekar launches awareness campaign on Covid-19 vaccination
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Video shows water gushing downstream in Uttarakhand after glacier burst
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox