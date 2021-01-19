UP govt lifts ban on import of poultry from other states

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday lifted the ban on the import of poultry from other states following an advisory from the central government to this effect.

The move has come as a big relief to the poultry traders in the state.

The order to lift the ban was issued after chief minister Yogi Adityanath approved a proposal to this effect here on Monday, sources said.

The UP government had on January 10 issued a circular declaring the whole state as “controlled zone” and banning the import of all kinds of live birds, including poultry, into UP from other states till January 24.

Also Read: Bird flu confirmed in 5 states for poultry, culling operations underway

The ban that was put in view of avian influenza (bird flu) cases being reported from neighbouring states, such as Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab, was to be reviewed after January 24 and a further call taken depending on the situation.

“We have withdrawn the earlier ban order midway with immediate effect on the centre’s advice,” principal secretary, animal husbandry, Bhuvnesh Kumar said.

The order also quoted a report by the director, animal diseases, to make a case for lifting the ban. According to that report, the department took 2,811 swab and 1,013 serum samples and also examined 43 dead birds during a statewide surveillance till January 15. “But only 11 samples were found to be positive, which is very low at only 0.54%,” the order said.

The centre’s advisory, according sources, said that not only there was no evidence of the avian influenza virus spreading from birds to human beings but the virus is also destroyed at 70 degree Celsius temperature and there was no risk from eating well-boiled eggs and meat.

“Moreover, while stressing on the need for lifting the ban, the centre also said the virus in UP was mostly affecting wild birds and poultry birds were not hit, barring sporadic cases,” sources said.

The centre saw the poultry import prohibition as a knee-jerk reaction to the situation.

Sources, however said the ban was lifted mainly due to financial losses it was causing to people engaged in the poultry business in UP as well in states from where poultry birds are imported.