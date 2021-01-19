UP govt to take a call on budget session soon

The Uttar Pradesh government will soon take a call on convening the budget session of the state legislature for the 2021-2022 fiscal. The state budget session has to be convened by the third week of February to meet the constitutional requirement.

The Constitution of India provides “six months shall not intervene between its last sitting in one session and the date appointed for its first sitting in the next session”.

As the monsoon session of Uttar Pradesh legislature ended on August 22 last year, the state government has only about a month left to meet the constitutional requirement of holding the budget session in the second half of the next month.

UP minister for parliamentary affairs Suresh Khanna was not available for comment. A senior officer, however, hinted that the state cabinet may soon take a call on convening the budget session in the second or third week of February.

“We understand the state government is likely to convene the budget session any time after February 10, 2021,” said the senior officer of state on condition of anonymity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath have categorically stated that the ministers and public representatives would have to wait for their turn for the administration of Covid-19 vaccine.

The state government will, therefore, have to keep the Covid-19 guidelines in mind and make arrangements for the same accordingly when it convenes the budget session, the officer said.