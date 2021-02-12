UP gram panchayat election 2021: Rotational formula introduced for reservation

Ahead of UP gram panchayat election, scheduled to be held in April, the Yogi Adityanath government has announced a rotational formula for reservation according to which seats reserved for categories scheduled caste (SCs), scheduled tribe (STs) and other backward classes (OBCs) previously will not be reserved for the same categories this time. The formula states that the seats for the categories will be reserved on the basis of their population.

The tenure of the village panchayats ended on December 25, 2020. A total of 57,207 heads will be elected this year.

"Out of total gram panchayat seats, 330 will be reserved for STs, 12,045 for SCs and 15,712 for OBCs. This reservation is on the basis of percentage of their population," said Manoj Kumar Singh, additional chief secretary, panchayati raj.

The government has also found two Zila panchayat seats which were never reserved for SCs and OBCs till date, while seven were never reserved for women.

Singh also said that the district magistrate will publish the list of seats for all posts around March 2 to 3 and the final list, after all the objections are cleared, will be published around March 10 to 12.

Preference will be given to seats that have never been reserved till date. The 1995-2015 reservation system will be considered for the three-tier panchayat polls, Singh said, reported PTI.

"All seats of zila panchayat chairman, ward members, members of panchayat, gram pradhan and their members have been ascertained. The reservation status of seats in 2015 will not be repeated," Singh added.

Uttar Pradesh panchayat elections were held in 1995, 2000, 2005, 2010 and 2015. Last week, the Allahabad High Court asked the state election commission to ensure that the elections are held by April 30 and had rejected the poll panel's undertaking to hold the elections by May.

Currently, the state has 826 vikas khands (development blocks), and 58,194 gram sabhas. There are 7,31,813 wards in the gram sabhas,75,855 wards in kshetra panchayats and 30,051 wards in 75 zila panchayats.