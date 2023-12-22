close_game
close_game
News / India News / UP: Iranian national gets two-year jail for using fake documents to cross over to Nepal

UP: Iranian national gets two-year jail for using fake documents to cross over to Nepal

PTI |
Dec 22, 2023 12:11 PM IST

UP: Iranian national gets two-year jail for using fake documents to cross over to Nepal

The court also imposed a fine of 10,000 on the man.

HT Image
HT Image

In an order passed on December 21, Additional Sessions Judge Pawan Kumar Srivastava sentenced 38-year-old Hussain Hamidia to two years in jail, Assistant District Government Advocate (ADGC) Santosh Kumar Mishra said on Friday.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The court also slapped a fine of 10,000 on Hamidia. If the convict fails to pay the fine, he will have to undergo an additional imprisonment of one month, Mishra said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Atish Kumar Singh said Hamidia was arrested by the Immigration Department in the Sonauli area along the India-Nepal border on January 13, 2022, after his visa and passport were found to be fake.

A case was registered against him under sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of the Indian Penal Code and under the Foreigners Act, Singh said.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out