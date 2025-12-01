Woman's body gnawed by insects at mortuary in UP's Jhansi; 3 staffers face action

The body of a 26-year-old woman was found gnawed by insects at a mortuary in a medical college in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi, her family alleged. The incident led to authorities launching a probe, with three staffers of the medical facility facing action. A detailed probe into the incident is currently underway.(REUTERS)

According to officials, the deceased, identified as Kranti Devi, a native of Sarvo village in the Gurusarai area, had allegedly consumed poison on November 28 following an argument with her husband, news agency PTI reported.

The argument took place at the home of the deceased, who died during treatment at the medical college. Her body was then kept in the mortuary of the facility.

The woman's brother, Saksham Patel, said he had paid money to the medical college a day before for the body to be kept in the mortuary freezer. However, he claimed that when he returned the next day to take the body, he saw that insects had partially gnawed at her eye and ear, the report further mentioned.

After the brother flagged the issue, the Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) Dr Sachin Mahour reached the mortuary. Mahour said that on examination of the corpse, bite marks were found near the woman’s eyes and ears.

The chief medical superintendent assured the family of the deceased that an investigation would be conducted into the incident. Mahour said that while one mortuary employee was terminated, another had been suspended and a third was issued a show-cause notice.

A detailed probe into the incident is currently underway, with directions being issued to staffers to ensure proper maintenance and greater sensitivity in the mortuary, PTI quoted officials as saying.

