IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / UP launches Covid vaccine drive for elderly: 22.5K to get jab today
New Delhi: A sanitation worker receives the first dose of Covaxin vaccine, at Hindu Rao Hospital, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb 16, 2021. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist) (PTI02_16_2021_000173A) (PTI)
New Delhi: A sanitation worker receives the first dose of Covaxin vaccine, at Hindu Rao Hospital, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb 16, 2021. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist) (PTI02_16_2021_000173A) (PTI)
india news

UP launches Covid vaccine drive for elderly: 22.5K to get jab today

Apart from the government hospitals, approximately 1,544 private hospitals in the state will also facilitate inoculation from March 4, with some of them beginning today itself. The approximate population of 50-plus people in the state is 35 million
READ FULL STORY
By Gaurav Saigal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 09:08 AM IST

About 22,500 elderly people in Uttar Pradesh will get the Covid vaccine shot today, including 900 in the state capital, Lucknow, as the health department launches the drive for the elderly.

“On Monday, the doses will be provided at 225 centres across 75 districts, where people who would be 60 years of age by January 2022, can get the jab,” said state immunisation officer Dr Ajai Ghai.

Some beneficiaries were informed via hospitals and some old age homes had also been told about the vaccination, said Yogesh Raghuvanshi, spokesperson, office of the chief medical officer, Lucknow. Self-registration will also start from Monday.

“This is a soft launch of Covid vaccination for the elderly, hence centres will be increased from March 4,” said Lucknow vaccination in-charge Dr MK Singh.

Apart from the government hospitals, approximately 1,544 private hospitals in the state will also facilitate inoculation from March 4, with some of them beginning today itself. The approximate population of 50-plus people in the state is 35 million of which, approximately 17.5 million are those above 60 years of age.

Self-registration of people above 60 years and those in 45-60 years of age with comorbidities is also expected to open today and this round of vaccination will run via on-the-spot registration, on a first-come-first-serve basis.

On CoWin app, the beneficiary needs to enter name, age and other details and upload an identity document. If the beneficiary is 45-plus but below 60 years of age, they have to submit a doctor’s certificate as comorbidity proof. They can also choose a vaccination centre.

In the state capital, Covid vaccination will be done in 137 private hospitals on payment basis, while government hospitals will continue to provide free of cost inoculation.

“With 137 private and 33 government hospitals identified for vaccination, the total number of vaccination centres in Lucknow will be 170,” said Dr MK Singh, in charge, vaccination in Lucknow.

When one self-registers on CoWin app, they will see the list of hospitals in their district empanelled under the central scheme. In Lucknow, currently there are vaccination centres at three government hospitals and a private one. These are: King George’s Medical University (KGMU), Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences and Civil Hospital. Shekhar Hospital is the private hospital with a vaccination centre. Meanwhile, KGMU has four vaccination booths, RMLIMS three, and Civil Hospital one.

“At private hospitals, the beneficiary will pay Rs250 for each dose; 150 is for the vaccine which the hospital will pay to the government prior to getting vaccine dose, and 100 is hospital charge for vaccination,” said Dr Singh.

Experts said vaccination among the elderly requires caution. “The elderly are vulnerable, hence their vaccination needs additional care, particularly during the observation time post the jab to observe and help them in case of any adverse reaction,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

Doctors said a change could also be made in the vaccination process. “The observation time of 30 minutes can be extended for the elderly,” said Dr Kauser Usman, HoD, geriatric medicine at KGMU.

Dr Usman said, “An extended observation time can be optional for those who want to stay longer after vaccination so that when they leave only when they are confident.”

An online meeting for private hospitals was conducted by the Union health ministry on Sunday with private hospitals which have been identified as vaccination centres. “After the first dose, the second dose for the elderly will be administered after a gap of 29 to 42 days,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, one of the participants.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Health ministry on Sunday released a detailed guideline on how to self-register for vaccine on Co-Win app.
Health ministry on Sunday released a detailed guideline on how to self-register for vaccine on Co-Win app.
india news

Covid-19 vaccination phase 2 begins. Here’s how to register for jab on Co-Win

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 10:14 AM IST
  • Co-Win's citizen self-registration module will ensure fool-proof identification of deserving candidates for receiving the vaccines, the government has said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The price of petrol and diesel has been witnessing a rise this month as oil companies keep increasing prices.(Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)
The price of petrol and diesel has been witnessing a rise this month as oil companies keep increasing prices.(Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)
india news

Fuel prices hold steady for 2nd consecutive day after Saturday's record high

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 10:13 AM IST
  • The prices of petrol and diesel in New Delhi on Monday stood at 91.17 per litre and 81.47 per litre respectively.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

Chinese hacker groups target at least dozen Indian organisations

By Rezaul H Laskar
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 10:15 AM IST
Among the organisations that were targeted were NTPC Limited, five key regional load dispatch centres that help in the management of the national power grid by balancing electricity supply and demand and two ports, says the study by Recorded Future, a US-based company
READ FULL STORY
Close
The country's active caseload mounted to 168,627 and 11,288 patients of the coronavirus disease recovered between Sunday and Monday morning,
The country's active caseload mounted to 168,627 and 11,288 patients of the coronavirus disease recovered between Sunday and Monday morning,
india news

India's single-day Covid-19 cases drop to 15,510, tally over 11.11 million

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 09:41 AM IST
The health ministry dashboard also showed that 14,301,266 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19 so far in the first phase.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Punjab continued to witness a rise in the number of cases, and recorded 582 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday.(HT Photo)
Punjab continued to witness a rise in the number of cases, and recorded 582 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday.(HT Photo)
india news

New curbs, night curfew in Punjab from today as Covid-19 cases continue to surge

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 09:20 AM IST
  • The decision to bring in a slew of new rules to help the state curb the rising number of cases was taken by Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh after a meeting with health experts and senior officers on February 23.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Delhi: A sanitation worker receives the first dose of Covaxin vaccine, at Hindu Rao Hospital, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb 16, 2021. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist) (PTI02_16_2021_000173A) (PTI)
New Delhi: A sanitation worker receives the first dose of Covaxin vaccine, at Hindu Rao Hospital, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb 16, 2021. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist) (PTI02_16_2021_000173A) (PTI)
india news

UP launches Covid vaccine drive for elderly: 22.5K to get jab today

By Gaurav Saigal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 09:08 AM IST
Apart from the government hospitals, approximately 1,544 private hospitals in the state will also facilitate inoculation from March 4, with some of them beginning today itself. The approximate population of 50-plus people in the state is 35 million
READ FULL STORY
Close
Several borders of the national capital with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh (UP) continued to remain closed for vehicular movement on Monday due to the ongoing farmers’ protest.(REUTERS)
Several borders of the national capital with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh (UP) continued to remain closed for vehicular movement on Monday due to the ongoing farmers’ protest.(REUTERS)
india news

News updates from HT: Traffic diverted at Delhi borders due to farmers' protest

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 09:01 AM IST
  • Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Women farmers raise slogans during a protest against the new farm laws, at the Singhu border in New Delhi(ANI)
Women farmers raise slogans during a protest against the new farm laws, at the Singhu border in New Delhi(ANI)
india news

Farm laws protests LIVE: Tikait travels to Uttarakhand

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 08:53 AM IST
  • Protest enters Day 96, stalemate continues between protesting farmers' unions and Centre.
READ FULL STORY
Representational image. (AFP)
Representational image. (AFP)
india news

India begins next phase to vaccinate its elderly and ill against Covid-19

By Rhythma Kaul
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 08:44 AM IST
Those with specified comorbidities will have to produce a medical certificate attested by a registered medical practitioner at the time of vaccination at the chosen Covid vaccine centre
READ FULL STORY
Close
On September 2, India banned 118 mobile apps with Chinese links, including popular game Pubg Mobile, citing data privacy concerns and a threat to national security.(Mint file photo for representation)
On September 2, India banned 118 mobile apps with Chinese links, including popular game Pubg Mobile, citing data privacy concerns and a threat to national security.(Mint file photo for representation)
india news

Many mobile games violent, addictive...PUBG just one example: Prakash Javadekar

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 08:27 AM IST
Union minister Prakash Javadekar said his ministry has decided to form a gaming centre to teach courses related to VFX, gaming and animation
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (HT file photo)
Representational Image. (HT file photo)
india news

Light snow, rain likely over Western Himalayas till March 4

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smrit Sinha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 08:15 AM IST
No significant change in temperatures is expected over northwest India during the next 24 hours and over east, west and central India during the next 48 hours
READ FULL STORY
Close
Those who are eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine can register at the Co-Win 2.0 portal through their mobile number.(Amal KS/HT Photo )
Those who are eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine can register at the Co-Win 2.0 portal through their mobile number.(Amal KS/HT Photo )
india news

India kicks off 2nd phase of Covid-19 vaccination; Co-Win registration from 9am

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 08:13 AM IST
While the Covid-19 vaccine will be given for free at government hospitals, private hospitals have been allowed to charge no more than 250 per person per dose.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is administered a Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Monday, March 1, 2021.(AP Photo)
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is administered a Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Monday, March 1, 2021.(AP Photo)
india news

PM Narendra Modi gets Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin as India expands drive

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 08:51 AM IST
  • Starting Monday, the coronavirus vaccination drive has been opened to senior citizens and people with comorbidities who are in the age group of 45 to 59 years
READ FULL STORY
Close
The issue of seamless coordination between security agencies to provide fool-proof security at the airport was discussed at the security review meeting.(Shutterstock Image)
The issue of seamless coordination between security agencies to provide fool-proof security at the airport was discussed at the security review meeting.(Shutterstock Image)
india news

Police post to be set up inside Srinagar airport to thwart terror threat

By Ashiq Hussain | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:40 AM IST
  • The security review at the Srinagar airport comes more than a week after terror attacks in Srinagar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Modi described Tamil as beautiful and said: “Many people have told me a lot about the quality of Tamil literature and the depth of the poems written in it.”
Modi described Tamil as beautiful and said: “Many people have told me a lot about the quality of Tamil literature and the depth of the poems written in it.”
india news

PM Modi regrets not having learnt Tamil language

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:36 AM IST
Replying to a query in Mann Ki Baat, Modi said: “One of my shortcomings was that I could not make much effort to learn Tamil, the oldest language in the world.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac