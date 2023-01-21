Home / India News / UP Madrassa Board made silly statement: NCPCR chief on non-Muslim students

UP Madrassa Board made silly statement: NCPCR chief on non-Muslim students

india news
Published on Jan 21, 2023 08:22 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Education Council Chairman Iftikhar Ahmed Javed had earlier urged the NCPCR to reconsider their letter urging states and UTs to conduct a detailed inquiry of all recognized madrasas admitting non-Muslim children.

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chief Priyank Kanoongo.
National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chief Priyank Kanoongo.
ByHT News Desk

The Uttar Pradesh Madrassa Board had made an objectionable and silly statement that it will continue to admit non-Muslim students in madrassas, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chief Priyank Kanoongo said on Friday after the child rights panel asked state chief secretaries to identify madrassas which are being attended by non-Muslim students as well.

"We have received complaints from various places about non-Muslim students attending madrassas funded or recognized by the government. We have issued notices to all state chief secretaries to identify such madrassas and shift non-Muslim students from these madrassas to the schools," NCPCR chief Priyank Kanoongo told ANI.

Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Education Council Chairman Iftikhar Ahmed Javed had earlier urged the NCPCR to reconsider their letter urging states and UTs to conduct a detailed inquiry of all recognized madrasas admitting non-Muslim children. The child rights panel had also recommended the chief secretaries facilitate admission of all non-Muslim students in the said Madrasas to formal schools subsequent to the inquiry besides the mapping of all unmapped madrasas.

Madrasas are primarily responsible for imparting religious education to children. They are of three types "Recognised Madrasas", "Unrecognised Madrasas" and "Unmapped Madrasas".

Replying to the child rights panel's letter, Iftikhar said, "Non-Muslims are studying in madrasas and non-Hindu children are studying in Sanskrit schools. Children of every religion are also studying in missionary schools. Even though I myself studied at Banaras Hindu University (BHU), NCPCR should reconsider their letter."

To this, Kanoongo said, “The Uttar Pradesh Madrassa Board had made an objectionable and silly statement that it will continue to admit non-Muslim students in madrassas. Hence, we have written to Special Secretary Minorities that giving Islamic education to non-Muslim students is a violation of Article 28(3) and asked them to reply within three days.”

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 21, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out