UP man cuts off wife's braid, her father alleges dowry harassment

PTI |
Apr 20, 2025 10:43 AM IST

The matter came to light when the woman's father Radhakrishna filed a dowry harassment complaint against her husband Rampratap, the police said on Saturday.

A man was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district for allegedly cutting off his wife's braid at a beauty parlour, police have said.

Radhakrishna said his daughter married Rampratap about a year ago. He alleged that since the wedding, his daughter had been continuously harassed by her in-laws for dowry, including demands for a refrigerator and a cooler.

A week before the incident, Radhakrishna brought his daughter home.

"The situation escalated when, as alleged by the father, his son-in-law arrived at the beauty parlour with three companions and cut off his daughter's braid," Circle Officer Ravi Prakash said.

While Radhakrishna claimed the incident was linked to dowry harassment, locals said Rampratap was angered by his wife's visit to the beauty parlour to get her eyebrows done, he added.

Prakash said the matter was being investigated.

News / India News / UP man cuts off wife's braid, her father alleges dowry harassment
Follow Us On