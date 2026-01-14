UP man dies in Telangana after kite string cuts neck while riding two-wheeler

A 38-year-old farm labourer from Uttar Pradesh died on Wednesday after a kite string cut his throat in Sangareddy district, police said. Preliminary investigations suggest the kite string was not 'Chinese manja' (synthetic/nylon kite string), police officials said. (PTI file photo)

The incident occurred while he was riding a two-wheeler in Fasalwadi village on his way to buy vegetables.

“Prima facie, it does not appear to be 'Chinese manja'; however, we will seek expert opinion and investigate scientifically,” Superintendent of Police Paritosh Pankaj told PTI.

The string reportedly entangled the man’s neck, causing a deep cut and severe bleeding. He was taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, a police official said.

A case has been registered, and investigations are ongoing.

A police official and another person, reportedly sustained injuries in separate incidents in the city over the past few days after kite strings cut their throats.

Ahead of the Sankranti festival, Hyderabad City Police have stepped up enforcement against the banned 'Chinese manja' to curb its sale, storage, and transportation.

Over the past month, police have registered more than 100 cases, seized the banned item, and arrested those involved in its sale.

The Telangana government banned 'Chinese manja' in 2016 due to its threat to humans, birds, and the environment.

Sale and use of the string is illegal and punishable with imprisonment of up to five years and a fine of up to ₹one lakh, police added.