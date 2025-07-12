Search
UP man held for posting objectionable post about Rahul Gandhi on WhatsApp

PTI |
Published on: Jul 12, 2025 07:15 PM IST

Ajay Kumar Chaurasia, a resident of Anpara Bazaar, was arrested on Friday evening, police said.

A 27-year-old man in UP's Sonbhadra was arrested for posting an objectionable post online about Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, a police officer said on Saturday.

Congress leader and LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi speaks during the party's 'Samvidhan Bachao Samavesh' rally, in Bhubaneswar, Friday, July 11(PTI)
Ajay Kumar Chaurasia, a resident of Anpara Bazaar, was arrested on Friday evening, he said.

According to Renusagar police outpost in-charge Rajesh Kumar Singh, Chaurasia had posted an objectionable photo of Rahul Gandhi with an indecent comment on his WhatsApp status.

A case was registered under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, based on a complaint lodged by Congress leader Mridul Mishra, Singh said.

