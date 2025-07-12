UP man held for posting objectionable post about Rahul Gandhi on WhatsApp
Published on: Jul 12, 2025 07:15 PM IST
Ajay Kumar Chaurasia, a resident of Anpara Bazaar, was arrested on Friday evening, police said.
A 27-year-old man in UP's Sonbhadra was arrested for posting an objectionable post online about Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, a police officer said on Saturday.
Ajay Kumar Chaurasia, a resident of Anpara Bazaar, was arrested on Friday evening, he said.
According to Renusagar police outpost in-charge Rajesh Kumar Singh, Chaurasia had posted an objectionable photo of Rahul Gandhi with an indecent comment on his WhatsApp status.
A case was registered under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, based on a complaint lodged by Congress leader Mridul Mishra, Singh said.
