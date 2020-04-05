e-paper
Home / India News / UP migrant worker quarantined in Udaipur commits suicide

UP migrant worker quarantined in Udaipur commits suicide

The man was from Hathras in Uttar Pradesh and was among the 187 labourers who were quarantined by the Udaipur district administration at the facility when they were travelling to their home town.

india Updated: Apr 05, 2020 18:28 IST
Sohail Khan
Hindustan Times, Udaipur
The labourer was found hanging from the ceiling fan at the facility. There was no suicide note so the reason is unclear, according to the police. (Image used for representation).
The labourer was found hanging from the ceiling fan at the facility. There was no suicide note so the reason is unclear, according to the police. (Image used for representation).(FILE PHOTO.)
         

A 19-year-old labourer, staying in a quarantine facility in Udaipur since March 31, killed himself on Sunday, police said.

Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Rajarshi Verma, who is in charge of Dabok police station, said the labourer worked at a restaurant in Surat and came to Udaipur on March 31. “He was staying in a quarantine facility at the Gitanjali Institute, a private medical college, and was last seen around 10.30 pm last night,” the police officer said.

The man was from Hathras in Uttar Pradesh and was among the 187 labourers who were quarantined by the Udaipur district administration at the facility when they were travelling to their home town.

“He was found hanging from the ceiling fan. There was no suicide note so the reason is unclear,” Verma said.

He said some labourers saw him preparing to hang himself around 3 am and tried to stop him but did not succeed.

The body was sent to his village in UP after the postmortem, according to the police.

