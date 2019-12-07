e-paper
UP minor commits suicide after gang rape, threats: Kin

india Updated: Dec 07, 2019 23:53 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Kanpur: A 16-year-old girl allegedly facing threats from her alleged rapists committed suicide in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur Dehat on Friday amid a national outrage over recent crimes against women across the country.

The family of the girl said that she would have alive had police arrested her alleged rapists as soon as the alleged rape was reported to them. “They have been roaming free in the village and threatened us. She was distressed because of this,” said a member of her family.

The family member said that she was found hanging and was immediately rushed to a hospital, where she was declared dead.

“...[Police] did not make any arrests since the time the crime was reported until today [Saturday]. Our daughter was distressed because the three accused were roaming freely in the village and had been threatening us with dire consequences. Fearing for her life, we sent her to her cousin’s place a week ago,’’ the family member said. “Everyday, over the phone she would ask only one question--has anyone been arrested? We always replied in negative... she would always disconnect her phone after our reply. She would be either silent or cry.”

The suicide was reported on the day a 24-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao succumbed to her burns after five men, including her two alleged rapists, assaulted and set her on fire. One of the two had been released on bail less than a week ago. The 24-year-old was assaulted and burnt days after a veterinarian was allegedly gang raped and murdered near Hyderabad.

The 16-year-old’s family said that three men allegedly abducted and raped her on November 13. The family said that the girl returned home on November 17 and said that she had been gang-raped. They added that she was produced before a magistrate on November 22 where she named the three--Lala, Sunny, and Rinku--who were booked for rape on December 2.

Police superintendent Anurag Vats said that Rinku has been absconding while two others were arrested on Saturday. He did no respond to questions about the alleged inaction in the case.

HTLS 2019 | India needs a simpler tax code, no ifs and buts: FM Sitharaman
AAP altered Delhi’s discourse, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
Congress CMs call for an environment free of fear at HT’s summit
Justice must never take form of revenge, says CJI after Hyderabad encounter
Stalin urges TN government to sue Centre over delayed GST payments
NHRC team questions doctors on autopsy of Telangana rape accused
Virat Kohli 3 runs away from creating T20I World Record
Catherine Zeta-Jones, Anil Kapoor match steps to ‘Om Shanti Om’ at #HTLS2019
