UP power department worker sacked for waving Palestine flag during Eid: Report

A contract worker with the electricity department in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur has been dismissed for allegedly waving a Palestine flag on Eid, news agency PTI reported, quoting officials on Sunday. The incident follows after authorities in Saharanpur took action against eight individuals seen in a viral video waving Palestinian flags and raising slogans during Eid celebrations on March 31.

The department's response came after pictures of the incident circulated on social media, leading to the worker's termination. According to officials, Saqib Khan, who was posted at the Kailashpur powerhouse, waved the flag after offering Eid ''namaz" on March 31.

PTI quoted electricity department executive engineer Sanjeev Kumar as saying that the act was seen as “anti-national” and the department acted immediately. “Saqib Khan, a contract worker in the Kailashpur powerhouse, waved a flag of Palestine after offering 'namaaz' on Eid and posted a picture of it on social media,” Kumar said.

“When the matter came to the department's notice, it was considered an anti-national activity and action was taken immediately. A letter was written to the contract company concerned, and it was directed to remove Khan from service,” he added.

The contract firm was directed to promptly remove Khan from his position and provide confirmation of the action taken.

Group seen waving Palestine flag in Saharanpur, 8 held

The incident follows after authorities in Saharanpur took action against eight individuals seen in a viral video waving Palestinian flags and raising slogans during Eid celebrations on March 31, PTI reported. Officials said efforts are underway to identify others involved using the widely circulated footage, and legal proceedings will be initiated.

Superintendent of Police (City) Vyom Bindal had earlier said, “A video has come to our notice through social media in which some youngsters are seen waving the flag of another country. The matter is being investigated, following which further action will be taken.”

He added that after ‘'namaaz’ at the Ambala Road Eidgah, some youngsters raised slogans while waving foreign flags, which were promptly removed by police.

Some of the arrested people are Mohd Uzaif, Mohd Falak, Abdul Kareem, Uzaif Khan, and Abdul Raheem.

The participants had reportedly joined a procession from Eidgah to Ghantaghar, during which they waved Palestinian and Indian flags and shouted pro-Palestine slogans.

Authorities booked around 60 people under BNS sections 189(3) (unlawful assembly), 189(5) (statements conducing to public mischief), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), and 223 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), Saharanpur police said.

(With PTI inputs)