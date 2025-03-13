Mumbai, The Bombay High Court has refused any relief to a Dalit PhD student suspended by the Tata Institute of Social Science for alleged anti-national activities, noting that TISS felt his participation in a protest brought disrepute to the institution. No HC relief for Dalit student suspended by TISS for 'anti-national' activities

A division bench of Justices A S Chandurkar and M M Sathaye on Wednesday dismissed the plea filed by the student, Ramadas K S, against the institute's April 2024 decision of suspending him for two years.

"The order suspending the petitioner does not suffer from any illegality or perversity. We find that this is not a fit case to interfere. There is no merit in the petition and the same is dismissed," the HC said.

Ramadas was accused of participating in a protest march in New Delhi against the central government's "anti-student policies" and for urging people to watch "Ram Ke Naam" documentary during the Ayodhya Ram temple consecration ceremony.

In its order, the court said it was "clear as sunshine that the march was politically motivated".

No fault can be found with the institute's order that Ramadas created an impression in general public that the politically-motivated protest and views were the views of the institution - TISS, the HC said.

The court noted Ramadas had participated in the protest under the banner of TISS' student organisation.

"This has brought disrepute to the institute in its view," the high court said.

Ramadas can have any political view of his choice, but so does the institute. The petitioner has full freedom of expressing his political view; but to do so under the banner of the respondent institute is what is objected to by the institute, the HC said.

Ramadas, in his plea, said pursuant to the suspension order, his scholarship had been stopped due to which he was facing difficulties.

The student claimed he was "unlawfully, arbitrarily and unfairly suspended by the institute".

TISS had opposed the plea, stating Ramadas had an alternate remedy and could appeal against the suspension order before a committee set up within the institute.

Ramadas, however, said he may not get an independent hearing from the institute.

